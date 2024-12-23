First Day Hikes Invites Marylanders to Start 2025 Outdoors

December 23, 2024

Hikers make Maryland public lands part of their New Year’s tradition

Hikers welcome 2024 at Assateague State Park. Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Maryland residents and visitors are invited to start the new year on the right foot with First Day Hikes, part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks. From December 31, 2024, through January 2, 2025, Marylanders can explore the beauty of their local state parks through a variety of guided and self-guided hiking opportunities.

This annual tradition offers a fantastic way to reconnect with nature, get some fresh air, and celebrate the start of 2025. With hikes available across the state, there is an option for everyone.

This year’s First Day Hike options include:

Ranger-Led Hikes: Visitors can join a knowledgeable Maryland State Park Ranger for a guided adventure. These hikes have set start times and may require advance registration.

Self-Guided Hikes: Hikers explore trails and their own pace throughout the weekend. Well-marked paths make it easy to enjoy the scenery, and park staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist before hitting the trail.

AllTrails-Guided Hikes: New for 2025, Maryland State Parks partnered with the AllTrails Public Lands Program to help visitors discover and navigate park trails with ease. Hikers can download the AllTrails app to find highlighted hikes, track their journey, and share their experience on social media.

A snowy landscape welcomed hikers at New Germany State Park in 2024. Photo by Ranger Rob Bogart, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Special extras for participants include First Day Hike “I Hiked” Stickers, available at select locations while supplies last. Those who chart their own course are welcome to take a First Day Hike on any trail or at any Maryland State Park on January 1 and are invited to visit the DNR website to share their adventure and how many miles they covered.

Hikes are held in every region of Maryland. Visitors can find a First Day Hikes event near them on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

“First Day Hikes are a perfect way to start the new year—connecting with nature, exploring our beautiful state parks, and setting a healthy tone for the months ahead,” said Ranger Sarah Milbourne, Maryland Park Service Western Region manager. “These hikes bring families and friends together to experience Maryland’s incredible outdoor spaces firsthand.”

“There is no better way to start the New Year right than spending time with family and friends in the great outdoors,” said Ranger Mark Spurrier, Maryland Park Service South Central Region manager. “Begin a new tradition by visiting one of your Maryland state parks and participating in a First Day Hike near you.”

Patapsco Valley State Park’s “Last Day Hike” took place on New Year’s Eve. Photo by Ranger Melissa Carson, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“First Day Hikes on Maryland’s Eastern Shore provide a unique opportunity to explore serene woodlands, a cypress swamp or the stunning Atlantic coastline that make this region so special,” said Dana Paterra, Eastern Region Manager for the Maryland Park Service. “Whether guided by a ranger or explored at your own pace, a First Day Hike is the best way to welcome 2025, experience the natural beauty of the Eastern Shore and kick off the new year with a healthy start.”