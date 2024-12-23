December 23, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Celebrates Victory for Women’s Sports as Biden Administration Withdraws Proposed Rule

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Celebrates Victory for Women’s Sports as Biden Administration Withdraws Proposed Rule

RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares celebrated a major victory for women’s sports after the Biden Administration officially withdrew its proposed rule to ban states from enforcing policies that protect fairness in girls’ and women’s athletics.

In April 2023, the U.S. Department of Education proposed an overreaching rule that threatened to erode equality, privacy, and safety for women and girls by mandating the inclusion of biological males in female sports. Attorney General Miyares joined a coalition of attorneys general in May 2023 to oppose the administration’s attempt to undermine Title IX protections.

“The proposed rule would have jeopardized the integrity of women’s sports, forcing female athletes to compete on an uneven playing field while uprooting decades of progress for women in sports. I’m proud to have stood up for Virginia’s female athletes and for the common-sense protections they deserve,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The now-withdrawn rule would have required states to allow biological males who identify as female to compete in girls’ and women’s sports, undermining decades of progress for female athletes, particularly surrounding scholarships, recognition, and professional opportunities for athletic success.

