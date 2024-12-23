Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,417 in the last 365 days.

Sezzle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Sezzle, a leader in the flexible payments industry, is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the following investor conference:

  • On January 16, 2025, Charlie Youakim (Chairman and CEO), Karen Hartje (Chief Financial Officer), and Lee Brading (SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations) will attend the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference. 

Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA

Investor Relations

+1 651 240 6001

InvestorRelations@sezzle.com 		Erin Foran

Media Enquiries

+1 651 403 2184

Erin.Foran@sezzle.com

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumer purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services – connecting millions of consumers with its network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusiveness, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence. 

For more information visit sezzle.com


Erin Foran
Sezzle
6514032184
erin.foran@sezzle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sezzle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more