PacificDebt.University, founded by Pacific Debt Relief CEO Kevin Landie, Launches Free Financial Education Platform

Free Online Platform Makes Quality Financial Education Accessible to All Americans

Financial education shouldn't be a luxury - it's a fundamental right that every American deserves.” — Kevin Landie, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to America's growing need for accessible financial education, Kevin Landie, CEO of Pacific Debt Inc., a nationwide debt settlement company, announced the launch of Pacific Debt University today. This groundbreaking educational platform offers nine comprehensive learning tracks designed to empower individuals with essential financial knowledge. Operating independently from Pacific Debt Relief , this non-profit initiative reflects Landie's vision of democratizing financial education for all Americans."Financial education shouldn't be a luxury - it's a fundamental right that every American deserves," said Kevin Landie, Founder of Pacific Debt University. "While Pacific Debt Relief helps individuals overcome existing debt challenges, Pacific Debt University aims to prevent financial hardship through proactive education and empowerment."EDUCATIONALThe platform introduces several groundbreaking features:Interactive learning modules focused on debt management and preventionReal-world case studies and practical applicationsProfessional certification programsPersonalized learning paths for different financial situationsLive webinars with financial expertsCOMPREHENSIVE CURRICULUMPacific Debt University's curriculum is structured across three essential pillars:FINANCIAL FOUNDATIONS- Fundamentals of budgeting and saving- Setting and achieving financial goals- Understanding debt basics- Protecting against scams and fraudCREDIT AND DEBT MANAGEMENT- Mastering consumer credit- Strategic loan and debt management- Understanding insurance essentialsFUTURE PLANNING- Investment and retirement strategies- Career development and educational planning"Our carefully structured curriculum ensures learners can progress from basic financial literacy to advanced planning," explained Landie. "This three-pillar approach makes complex financial concepts more accessible and easier to navigate."INTERACTIVE LEARNING FEATURESPacificDebt.university enhances the learning experience through innovative multimedia and assessment tools:AUDIO ENHANCED LEARNING- Professional narration of all educational content- Calming background instrumentals to enhance focus- Option to switch between reading and listening modesINTERACTIVE ASSESSMENT- Knowledge-check quizzes after each module- Adaptive learning paths based on quiz performance- Progress tracking and achievement milestones- Instant feedback and personalized recommendations"We've incorporated audio features and interactive quizzes to accommodate different learning styles," explained Landie. "Whether you prefer reading, listening, or a combination of both, our platform adapts to your needs while ensuring knowledge retention through strategic assessments."The platform welcomes all individuals seeking to improve their financial knowledge, regardless of their current financial situation or experience level. Access to all educational resources is completely free, reflecting Landie's commitment to making financial education accessible to everyone.ABOUT PACIFIC DEBT UNIVERSITYPacific Debt University was founded in late 2024 by Kevin Landie, founder of Pacific Debt Relief, a nationwide leading debt settlement company that has settled over $500 million in consumer debt. Pacific Debt University is an independent non-profit free online educational program focused on Financial Education, Credit and Debt Management and Future Planning.As part of its commitment to making financial history more accessible, Pacific Debt University has partnered with YoungCommanders.com, a fast-growing platform that transforms historical and economic lessons into engaging, easy-to-read storybooks. Through this partnership, Pacific Debt University has sponsored six books in the Wealth & Economics category on YoungCommanders.com.

