PMNA touts successful 2024 with nearly 2,000 entries across North America

Atlanta, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche race cars were a force to be reckoned with everywhere in professional sports car racing during the 2024 season. One for the record books, a Porsche car stood atop the podium in 50 different open competition races. Wins came from behind the wheel in the 963 prototype, the 911 GT3 R, and the 718 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport at tracks across the country.

1,958 Porsche entries in 132 races

50 open class wins against multiple manufacturers

534 Porsche Carrera Cup North America entries in 16 races

1,108 entries in PMNA’s Porsche Sprint Challenge North America, Porsche Endurance Challenge, and Porsche Sprint Challenge West

In a historic season for Porsche Motorsports North America (PMNA) and its customer racing teams, more than 200 individual Porsches comprised 1,958 entries in 132 professional and pro-am races sanctioned by the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), SRO America, and USAC.

In addition to wins in the GTP and GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) class of the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Porsche drivers collected wins in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, GT World Challenge America, GT America and GT4 America during the 2024 season.

“I want to thank our customer teams, and the people at PMNA who made this year possible. The sheer volume of entries tells a story on its own. We always say customer racing is the heart of Porsche Motorsport, and this year’s results are a perfect example of that,” said Volker Holzmeyer, Porsche Motorsport North America CEO.

Though the top levels of the sport gather the most attention from the general public, PMNA continued to outline the path for racers who are climbing the ladder. The team saw 1,108 entries between the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport machines in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Porsche Sprint Challenge West by Yokohama, and new-for-2024 Porsche Endurance Challenge North America field during the season. All three championships and both classes are a competitive entry point in stand-alone race weekends at premier race tracks in the United States.

Likewise, Porsche Carrera Cup North America remains the premier one-make championship for drivers testing their abilities on a larger stage. The 16-race championship, which typically runs in front of IMSA race fans but had six races over three Formula 1® World Championship race weekends in 2024, featured 534 entries.

The largest contingent of Porsche race cars in North America during the 2024 season came at Road America in August, where 203 911 GT3 Cup and 718 Cayman GT4 cars raced in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America, Porsche Sprint Challenge West and Porsche Endurance Challenge.

“Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama offers a logical entry point to racing, and, combined with Porsche Carrera Cup North America - the two series are key steps of the Porsche pyramid that provide a path all the way to the pinnacle of sports car racing in the prototype 963,” Holzmeyer said. “I’m especially proud that we were able to launch the Porsche Endurance Challenge North America this year, and that it was a resounding success with our customers. We are excited for 2025 and look forward to another strong year in paddocks and on tracks across the continent.”

