Podfest Expo 2025 to Be Held at Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® on January 16-19, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Podfest Expo, the premier international conference for podcasters, video creators, authors, and other content creators announces its 11th annual event taking place January 16-19, 2025, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®.

As the world’s longest-running in-person podcasting conference, Podfest Expo continues to lead the industry in education, innovation, and community-building. This four-day event expects over 2,000 independent creators, established voices, and industry professionals, providing unmatched opportunities for learning, networking, and growth.

Attendees will experience keynote addresses, panel discussions, and specialized workshops designed to address all aspects of podcasting—from creation and technology to audience growth, monetization, and video integration.

Highlights of the 2025 agenda include:

Keynote Presentations from John Lee Dumas and Kate Erickson Dumas of Entrepreneurs on Fire, Roberto Blake, preeminent YouTuber, YouTube Certified Educator, and Creative Entrepreneur, plus additional industry leaders and innovators.

from John Lee Dumas and Kate Erickson Dumas of Entrepreneurs on Fire, Roberto Blake, preeminent YouTuber, YouTube Certified Educator, and Creative Entrepreneur, plus additional industry leaders and innovators. Workshops and Panels featuring actionable insights for podcasters, video creators, and authors of all levels.

featuring actionable insights for podcasters, video creators, and authors of all levels. Specialized Tracks, including technology, audience growth, video podcasting, AI integration, authors, and monetization strategies.



Featured Speakers: Podfest Expo 2025 will welcome 120+ speakers, including:

Margaret Ables , Co-Founder of Adalyst Media – “Maximizing Podcast Revenue as an Independent Podcaster”

, Co-Founder of Adalyst Media – “Maximizing Podcast Revenue as an Independent Podcaster” Junaid Ahmed , Host of Hacks and Hobbies – “LinkedIn: Unleashing the Untapped Secrets of Audience Growth and Monetization”

, Host of Hacks and Hobbies – “LinkedIn: Unleashing the Untapped Secrets of Audience Growth and Monetization” Ben Albert , Host of Real Business Connections – “How to Scale a Podcast Production Company to Six Figures”

, Host of Real Business Connections – “How to Scale a Podcast Production Company to Six Figures” Mark Asquith, Managing Director at Captivate.fm – “Monetization Secrets the Big Shows Won’t Share”

The expo will also feature a full exhibit hall with cutting-edge technologies, services, and tools designed to empower podcasters. From new creators to experienced professionals, attendees will have opportunities to network with exhibitors, speakers, and peers.

Since its inception in 2013, Podfest Expo has fostered a close-knit community of creators passionate about sharing their stories and expanding their reach. Scheduled meet-and-greets, private events, and networking socials throughout the four days will provide valuable opportunities to form partnerships and connections.

The conference concludes with the Gratitude Ceremony on Sunday, January 19, an uplifting tradition open to all passholders. VIP attendees will enjoy exclusive perks, including access to the VIP Lounge, an in-house massage therapist, and bonus food offerings.

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld® offers a resort-style setting near Orlando’s celebrated attractions, including SeaWorld® Orlando, Aquatica Orlando water park, and International Drive. Guests will enjoy the venue’s upscale amenities, sparkling pools, and vibrant atmosphere while immersing themselves in the event.

To register for Podfest Expo 2025, visit: https://podfestexpo.regfox.com/podfest-expo . For more details about the event, visit: https://podfestexpo.com .

About Podfest Expo

Created by Chris Krimitsos in 2015, Podfest, a production of Cutting Edge Events, is an annual gathering of international podcasting talent and is the longest-running, in-person conference of its type, holding the World Record title for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week. Members become part of a deeply connected community that is genuinely passionate about sharing individual voices and transformative messages with the world. Podfest promotes powerful audio and video mediums with engaging speakers, exciting topics, and in-depth, nuanced content that is both compelling and unforgettable.

