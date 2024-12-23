Navient to sell Government Services business to Gallant Capital

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its Government Services business to an affiliate of Gallant Capital Partners, LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm.

Navient’s Government Services business includes Navient Business Processing Group, Duncan Solutions, Gila (D.B.A Municipal Services Bureau), Pioneer Credit Recovery and Navient BPO. Approximately 1,200 employees will be included in the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to certain conditions.

Additional information can be found in the 8-K filed by Navient today. Navient was advised on the transaction by Houlihan Lokey and WilmerHale.

