Unifor Ratifies New CN Collective Agreements

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its new four-year tentative collective agreements with Unifor were formally ratified by employees on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The union represents approximately 3,300 employees at CN in Canada, working in different mechanical, clerical, and intermodal functions, all covered by multiple collective agreements.

"We are pleased to have achieved these new collective agreements through collaborative negotiations. By working together with Unifor, we now have new agreements that strengthen our workforce and enhance our ability to serve customers reliably across North America. I want to thank both teams for their constructive approach to these negotiations and their shared commitment to CN's long-term success."
      - Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

These new four-year agreements include 3% wage increases annually. They expire on December 31st, 2028.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919. 

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson
Director Assistant Vice-President
Public Affairs and Media Relations Investor Relations
(438) 455-3692 (514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca

