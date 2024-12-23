Revolutionize Your Crypto Trades: BexBack Offers Double Deposit Bonus and 100x Leverage Crypto Trading No KYC





HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin’s price recently surged past the $100,000 milestone only to dip below this critical level, market volatility has reached new highs. Analysts predict that Bitcoin may be entering a prolonged phase of high volatility. In such a dynamic environment, holding spot positions alone may no longer yield consistent short-term profits. To empower traders in seizing these market opportunities, BexBack Exchange has launched a suite of enticing offers:

100% Deposit Bonus

$50 Welcome Bonus for New Users

Up to 100x Leverage for Cryptocurrency Trading



These offers create unmatched profit potential for crypto investors while providing an edge in navigating volatile markets.

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

100x leverage allows traders to amplify their positions with minimal capital. For instance:

If Bitcoin is priced at $90,000 and a trader opens a long contract with 1 BTC, using 100x leverage equates to a transaction value of 100 BTC.

If the price increases to $99,000 the next day, the profit will be calculated as:

(99,000 - 90,000) * 100 BTC / 90,000 = 10 BTC, resulting in a remarkable 1000% yield.

When combined with BexBack's 100% deposit bonus, the potential profit can double, offering even higher returns.

Note: While leveraged trading magnifies profits, it also increases liquidation risks.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?





BexBack’s deposit bonus is designed to enhance traders' potential. While the bonus cannot be withdrawn directly, it can be used to open larger positions or as extra margin during significant market fluctuations, effectively reducing the risk of liquidation.

About BexBack

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP futures contracts. Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Singapore, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina, BexBack holds a US MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by over 100,000 traders worldwide, including users from the United States, Canada, Europe and beyond.





Key features include:

No KYC Requirement : Trade instantly without cumbersome identity verification.

: Trade instantly without cumbersome identity verification. 100% Deposit Bonus : Double your funds and amplify your profits.

: Double your funds and amplify your profits. High-Leverage Trading : Maximize capital efficiency with up to 100x leverage.

: Maximize capital efficiency with up to 100x leverage. Demo Account : Practice risk-free trading with 10 BTC in virtual funds.

: Practice risk-free trading with 10 BTC in virtual funds. Comprehensive Trading Options : Enjoy feature-rich trading on both Web and mobile platforms.

: Enjoy feature-rich trading on both Web and mobile platforms. Convenient Operations : Experience no slippage, no spread, and fast, accurate trade execution.

: Experience no slippage, no spread, and fast, accurate trade execution. 24/7 Global Support : Benefit from around-the-clock customer service.

: Benefit from around-the-clock customer service. Lucrative Affiliate Rewards : Earn up to 50% commission as a promoter.

Take Action Now—Don’t Miss This Opportunity!

If you missed the previous crypto bull run, now is your chance to capitalize on the market’s momentum. With BexBack's 100x leverage, 100% deposit bonus , and $50 bonus for new users (available upon completing one trade within a week of registration), traders can position themselves for success in the next bull run.





Sign up on www.bexback.com today, claim your exclusive bonus, and start accumulating more BTC!

Media Contact

Business Team

Email: business@bexback.com

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff2bd9f-7765-448d-b96a-401885758143

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e87d43e-f245-47bb-a008-1b08b56e0a6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12135f1b-04cc-403c-a06a-57694a16c7fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84e6fc2d-66a7-4f13-9b88-b95baf95b6ad

