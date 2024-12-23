Discover the OBT (Oobit) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that OBT (Oobit) has been listed on XT . OBT/USDT trading pair has been opened in Innovation Zone (DeFi).

About OBT (Oobit)

Oobit has been changing the game since 2017 with its revolutionary platform that allows users to make crypto payments as easily as using traditional currencies. By integrating Visa and Mastercard’s global network, Oobit enables users to Tap & Pay with their Oobit app at over 100 million locations worldwide, just like using Apple Pay®. This seamless crypto-to-fiat payment solution empowers individuals to use their crypto assets for everyday transactions, without compromising on speed, security, or convenience.

The OBT token is at the heart of this ecosystem, serving as the utility token that enhances the Oobit platform’s functionality and value. OBT is designed to support everyday crypto payments, offering features such as cashback rewards, discounts, and loyalty points for holders who actively use the token. Additionally, OBT is backed by a unique deflationary model, where tokens are burned based on transaction volumes within the Oobit ecosystem, creating scarcity over time and potentially driving up the token's value.

The listing of OBT on XT Exchange expands the token’s accessibility to a wider audience and solidifies its position as a leading digital asset in the crypto space. XT Exchange’s commitment to supporting innovative projects like Oobit aligns with its mission to provide exceptional trading experiences and foster the adoption of blockchain and Web3 technologies.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves nearly 8 million registered users, with over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in its ecosystem. The platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and user-friendly trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

OBT (Oobit)

marketing@obttoken.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c1bbf27-acfd-490a-bbe1-f593e107143a

OBT (Oobit) Listing on XT OBT (Oobit) Listing on XT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.