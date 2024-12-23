Resonance Security Debuts Fast and Free Full-Spectrum Cybersecurity Assessment Tool

Designed to improve cybersecurity for all, PulseCheck quickly determines security risks and offers customized solutions for both businesses and individuals

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Resonance Security (“Resonance”), a cybersecurity company providing full-spectrum solutions protecting institutions, small businesses, web3, and individuals against the increasing threat of cyberattacks, announces the release of PulseCheck, a free and secure cybersecurity assessment tool designed for complete scope analysis.

The ongoing battle to protect against hackers and other bad actors requires diligence – an essential defense that Resonance Security has hardwired into PulseCheck. Fast, easy-to-use and accurate in its analysis of cybersecurity risks, PulseCheck offers users more than peace of mind. It provides a customized PulseCheck Assessment Report outlining areas of weakness and an individualized call to action to remedy those concerns.

“We’ve made the decision to never leave any institution, small business, or individual behind when it comes to cybersecurity. It’s become way too easy for hackers, and we need to do something about it immediately. We’ve made cybersecurity easy for any budget, technical level, and any circumstance,” said Resonance founder and CEO Charles Dray. “Resonance is all in when it comes to making a long-term positive impact with cybersecurity.”

Global cybercrime costs are projected to reach multi-trillions of dollars, rising at a rate of 15% per year. Cyberattacks happen once every 39 seconds, with 43% of those attacks targeting small businesses. PulseCheck is the perfect no-brainer, free solution that safely unlocks full-spectrum cybersecurity status and suggestions for both businesses and individuals.

In addition to this first level of the innovative assessment tool, Resonance Security is in the process of integrating an AI Agent named “Reason” into PulseCheck. Reason acts as a cybersecurity guide at your fingertips that is able to evolve with emerging threats. Resonance Security is dedicated to keeping data highly secure and is going through rigorous compliance and certification processes, including multiple penetration tests, with an aim toward completing its SOC2 Type 2 compliance in early 2025.

PulseCheck is available now on the Resonance Security website with no technical experience needed. With each submission, users can also enter to win a prize such as a substantial charitable donation, Apple Vision Pro VR headset, and other emerging tech. Discounts for enrollment in other Resonance offerings are also available.

Resonance Security specializes in comprehensive cybersecurity software and testing solutions across various institutional sectors, start ups, and individuals. The company offers easy-to-use software that blends cybersecurity applications with a range of solutions including penetration testing, cloud security, smart contract audits, incident response, personalized endpoint detection and response, and customized engagements aimed at testing mobile and web applications and devices. Resonance Security caters to institutions across nearly every vertical, AI projects, blockchain projects, and individuals. Resonance was founded in March 2023 and is based in New York.

