Engine’s Elia Wallen Named CEO of the Year by ColoradoBiz Magazine

Hypergrowth company has established its own category in the world of business travel, with Founder and CEO Wallen at the helm driving product innovation, customer obsession, and a unique culture

DENVER, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engine , the modern travel platform for booking and managing business trips, today announced that its Founder and CEO Elia Wallen has been recognized by ColoradoBiz Magazine as CEO of the Year. This recognition celebrates Wallen's leadership and Engine’s remarkable success. Over the last four years, the company has tripled its revenue. It helps more than 900,000 travelers navigate the complexities of business travel , while enabling more than 750,000 hotels to increase their market share .

“Our success is driven by two pillars: our customers and our team. Our customers’ trust and feedback have guided us to create a platform that delivers exceptional value and convenience. At the same time, it’s our team—driven, creative, and collaborative—that brings that vision to life,” said Engine CEO and Founder Elia Wallen. “As we look ahead to significant growth in 2025, our culture—our DNA—remains at the heart of everything we do. We’re searching for extraordinary people who want to make a meaningful impact and be part of something bigger. Because success isn’t about doing more—it’s about doing it better.”

Wallen’s commitment to vibrant team culture , continuous innovation, and superior customer experience has established Engine as one of Colorado’s most successful companies, and most in-demand employers. On the heels of its Series C funding and $2.1B valuation, the company rebranded from Hotel Engine to Engine and launched flights and rental cars. This transformation reflects Engine’s vision to modernize the business travel experience at scale, offering customers a seamless, all-in-one solution that saves both time and money, while making travel easier and more enjoyable for everyone involved.

“Elia’s story and record as an entrepreneur and business leader made him a great choice for CEO of the Year among a strong field of finalists. Judges also took note of recent developments at Engine, including the company’s growth and investor interest,” said Mike Taylor, editor of ColoradoBiz Magazine.

About Engine

Engine is the modern travel platform for booking and managing work trips. It saves businesses time and money through an intuitive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify trips at any time without sunk costs, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage, but to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund and Permira. Learn more at www.engine.com .

