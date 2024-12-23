“Learn & Burn” Workshop at Redden State Forest

DOVER, Del. (December 23, 2024)—The Delaware Prescribed Fire Council will host a “Learn & Burn” workshop to raise general awareness and support for prescribed fire. This free workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025, at Redden State Forest, located at 18074 Redden Forest Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947.

“Demonstrating responsible use of fire is an important step in the Delaware Forest Service’s plan to increase public acceptance of prescribed fire as a tool to manage forested lands,” said Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Supervisor Sam Topper. “Through smoke management and weather monitoring, it is one of the least intrusive methods that we use in order to sustainably manage our forests in the state of Delaware.”

Prescribed fire provides many benefits to local ecosystems, such as the removal of invasive species and improved soil quality. During this workshop, participants will learn more about the ecological effects of prescribed fires and the factors we consider when planning and executing a prescribed burn. Presentations will be provided at the historic Redden Education Center on topics such as the legal considerations of prescribed fire, smoke management, and fire safety and preparation. Weather permitting, a live fire demonstration will also be held.

Registration is required due to space availability and an accurate lunch count. Register for free, online at https://tinyurl.com/43ndayvh