PHILIPPINES, December 23 - Press Release

December 21, 2024 Cayetano seeks to bring quality tertiary education to more students in Central Luzon Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday sought to bring quality tertiary education closer to more students in Central Luzon by sponsoring two bills to rename and expand a century-old state university in Pampanga. In the plenary session on December 18, 2024, Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, endorsed Committee Reports No. (CRN) 434 and No. 433. CRN 434, based on House Bill No. 9989, proposes renaming DHVSU to Pampanga State University, expanding its academic programs, updating its governing board, and providing the necessary funds. Meanwhile, CRN 433, based on House Bill No. 9988, aims to convert DHVSU's satellite campus in the City of San Fernando into a regular campus. In his sponsorship speech, Cayetano said the two bills are a step toward a more equitable higher education system in the country. "Kung hindi ka pinanganak sa mayamang pamilya or you're not born at the right place at the right time, in the richest cities, will you have the same opportunity of finishing college?" he said. "This is one thing that Don Honorio Ventura State University wants with the two House Bills," he continued. Cayetano also emphasized Pampanga's strategic position as a growing economic hub and the role DHVSU can play in preparing a skilled workforce. "Alam naman po natin that Clark is in Pampanga and Tarlac, and the Bulacan Airport is also a neighbor," he said. "So saan ba sila kukuha ng magpapatakbo ng mga negosyo, ng NGOs, ng churches? Pampanga State University wants to be that [source of educated workforce]," he added. Founded in 1861 as a school of arts and trades, DHVSU was converted into a state college in 1978 and became a state university in 2009. The Level III state university operates a main campus in Bacolor, six other campuses, and one satellite campus. "If you compare it to some of the most well-funded state universities in the country, it's incredible how with a humble budget they were able to give quality education to 46,000 enrollees," Cayetano said, referring to DHVSU's student population in 2024. He expressed optimism that the two bills will hurdle the Senate once session resumes in January next year. "I do hope in January, we'll be able to pass these two bills," he said. Cayetano isinulong ang de-kalidad na tertiary education para sa mas maraming taga-Central Luzon Isinulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang paghahatid ng de-kalidad na tertiary education sa mas maraming taga-Central Luzon. Ginawa niya ito sa pag-sponsor sa plenaryo ng dalawang panukalang batas na magpapalakas sa isang kilalang state university sa Pampanga. Sa plenary session nitong December 18, 2024, inendorso ni Cayetano, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, ang Committee Reports No. (CRN) 434 at No. 433 na parehong nakatuon sa Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU). Ipinapanukala ng CRN 434, na batay sa House Bill No. 9989, na gawing Pampanga State University ang pangalan ng DHVSU. Palalawakin din nito ang degree offerings ng paaralan at i-uupdate ang governing board, kasabay ng paglalaan ng kinakailangang pondo. Ang CRN 433 naman, na batay sa House Bill No. 9988, ay naglalayong gawing regular campus ang satellite campus ng DHVSU sa City of San Fernando. Sa kanyang sponsorship speech, sinabi ni Cayetano na ang dalawang panukalang batas ay makatutulong sa pagkamit ng layuning maging abot-kaya ang de-kalidad na tertiary education sa lahat ng Pilipino, anuman ang estado sa buhay. "Kung hindi ka pinanganak sa mayamang pamilya or you're not born at the right place at the right time, in the richest cities, will you have the same opportunity of finishing college?" tanong ng senador. "This is one thing that Don Honorio Ventura State University wants with the two House Bills," pagpapatuloy niya. Binigyang diin din ni Cayetano na dahil isang lumalagong sentro ng economic activity ang Pampanga, malaki ang papel na maaaring gampanan ng DHVSU sa pagtugon sa tumataas na demand ng komunidad para sa edukadong manggagawa. "Alam naman natin na nasa Pampanga at Tarlac ang Clark, at kapitbahay din ang Bulacan Airport," pahayag niya. "So saan ba sila kukuha ng magpapatakbo ng mga negosyo, ng NGOs, ng churches? Gusto ng Pampanga State University na maging iyon [source of educated workforce]," pagpapatuloy niya. Itinatag ang DHVSU noong 1861 bilang isang school of arts and trades. Idineklara itong state college noong 1978 bago tuluyang maging isang state university noong 2009. Sa kasalukuyan, ang Level III state university na ito ay may main campus sa Bacolor, anim na regular campus, at isang satellite campus. "If you compare it to some of the most well-funded state universities in the country, it's incredible how with a humble budget, they were able to give quality education to 46,000 enrollees," pahayag ni Cayetano, na tinutukoy ang student population ng DHVSU ngayong 2024. Nagpahayag ng pag-asa ang senador na maipapasa ng Senado ang dalawang panukalang batas sa muling pagbubukas ng sesyon bandang Enero ng susunod na taon. "I do hope in January, we'll be able to pass these two bills," pahayag niya.

