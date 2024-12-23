PHILIPPINES, December 23 - Press Release

December 22, 2024 KOKO TO DOTR: ONLINE BOOKING FOR BUSES IS A MUST Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III urged bus companies to fully implement online booking systems to ease congestion at terminals and improve passenger experience. The Senator emphasized the benefits of advance online booking, saying, "Mas maginhawa ang pagbiyahe kung mayroon tayong online booking system. Malaking tulong ito sa mga pasahero, lalo na sa mga panahon ng bakasyon." Pimentel noted that while many bus companies have adopted online ticketing systems, there are still some that rely solely on over-the-counter transactions. Pimentel suggested that the Department of Transportation should explore the possibility of requiring online payment for terminal fees. "Makakatulong ito para maiwasan ang mahabang pila sa mga counter ng terminal," he said. The Senator reiterated the importance of addressing the needs of commuters, especially during peak travel seasons. "Hangad natin na magkaroon ng mas maayos at maginhawang biyahe ang bawat Pilipino. Ang online booking ay isa sa mga paraan para makamit natin ito," Pimentel said. "Ang online booking ay nagbibigay ng katiyakan sa mga pasahero na mayroon silang tiket at siguradong upuan sa bus," he concluded.

