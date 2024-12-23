TravelingWiki Expands Phone Ops, Launching in New England (66 Cities), Los Angeles (25 Cities) & Dallas (7 Counties)

TravelingWiki Foundation in Dallas, TX (Home to New Phone Operations) with Former AA CEO Doug Parker, Chairman & CEO of Airbus in North America, Robin Hayes, & International President of the Assoc. of Flight Attendants, Sara Nelson

TravelingWiki Foundation Launches Three New Bilingual Phone Support Lines to Serve Special Needs Travelers in Texas, New England & California

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of projected 500% growth by the end of the Second Quarter of 2025, TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of new bilingual phone operations to serve Special Needs Travelers in New England, Texas and California:

747-3-AUTISM (Los Angeles, CA Area; Including 24 Area Cities)

682-4-AUTISM (Dallas, TX Area; Including 7 Neighboring Counties)

781-2-TRAVEL (New England Area; Including 66 Area Cities)

The project growth of TravelingWiki Foundation will also be supported during January 2025 with the launch of the new Capstone Program between TravelingWiki Foundation and Drake University's College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.

These efforts surround TravelingWiki’s recent engagement with 40 US Senators and 50 members of the House of Representatives. Over recent weeks, TravelingWiki engaged Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5), the senior most Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. TravelingWiki also met on the steps of the U.S. Congress with the Former Acting Secretary, Then Acting Deputy National Security Advisor to the United States Vice President and the Deputy Chief, House Liaison Division, Department of the Air Force. The announcement follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation’s assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve across society stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki started its phone customer assistance via 681-7-AUTISM in Iowa. These added phone service lines allow TravelingWiki Foundation to support as many stakeholders in the Special Needs community as possible.”

More information about these resources can be accessed by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

