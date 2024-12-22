TAIWAN, December 22 - President Lai attends 2024 Presidential Hackathon awards ceremony

On the afternoon of December 22, President Lai Ching-te attended the 2024 Presidential Hackathon awards ceremony. In remarks, President Lai praised the winning teams for proposing innovative solutions in the areas of health promotion and digital and net-zero development. The president also stated that in these challenging and rapidly changing times, the Presidential Hackathon exemplifies collaboration between the government and civil society, breaking through conceptual limitations to implement government innovations that respond to people’s needs and resolve various social problems. If we all work together, he said, the nation can look forward to a better, more advanced, and more prosperous future.

Upon arrival, President Lai first took in presentations by outstanding domestic and international hackathon teams on their proposals, and then delivered remarks.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

With the support of former President Tsai Ing-wen, the Presidential Hackathon was officially launched in 2018 during my tenure as premier. I am delighted to see that it has become a thriving platform for cross-sector collaboration between the government and civil society. Now in its seventh year, the hackathon has since its inception selected a total of 35 domestic and 12 international outstanding teams. Their achievements are truly remarkable, and I want to thank everyone for their efforts.

This year, the theme of the domestic track is “Aging Together in Good Health.” With Taiwan becoming a “super-aged society” and our National Health Insurance reaching its 30th anniversary next year, we hope that your collective wisdom will help us jointly achieve the vision of Healthy Taiwan.

Let me congratulate the five outstanding teams in the domestic track. The first team is Drone for Life. Their aim is to use drones to set up a transportation network that covers remote areas to promote an equitable distribution of medical resources, which is extremely important for rural healthcare. The second team is Quiet Tracker. They want to improve noise management processes and create a noise suitability indicator map database for Taiwan, taking domestic quality of life to the next level. The third team is Greens Plus. Their goal is to develop an AI-enabled agricultural identification platform to alleviate water shortage concerns and improve the quantity and quality of agricultural products for farmers, treating every drop of water as a precious resource.

The fourth team is CONNECT 10. Their proposal will enhance care services in remote areas to improve the quality of life for recipients, and I am confident that this will make the government’s Long-term Care 3.0 Plan more complete. And the fifth team is Tranquil Aging Master. They want to use a communication platform centered on the elderly to connect care teams, seniors, and their families to create a new model of holistic health care. If this proposal can be implemented, human dignity will be given greater importance, which is good for everyone.

The theme of this year’s international track is Digital and Green: Next-Generation Public Infrastructure. By integrating digital technology with net-zero, sustainable solutions, we want to promote the digital and net-zero twin transformation, lay a more sustainable foundation for Taiwan’s future generations, and achieve the goal of a smarter, more sustainable new Taiwan.

I was pleased to see that this year’s international track received a record-breaking 77 team proposals. Here, I would like to congratulate the two winning international outstanding teams. The first team is GreenhopeBCTW. With members from the United States and Taiwan, the group hopes to use personal carbon wallets to turn environmental actions into assets and encourage more people to cut emissions. The second team is MooApps, whose three members are all from Indonesia. They have proposed an innovative digital monitoring system to help livestock farmers improve animal health and reduce herd mortality rates. I am confident that having a constant understanding of physical health conditions – not just for animals but for people as well – can be a powerful aid to individual health.

Once again, I would like to thank all the outstanding teams for their hard work in proposing innovative solutions in the areas of health promotion and digital and net-zero development. In these challenging and rapidly changing times, the Presidential Hackathon exemplifies collaboration between the government and civil society, breaking through conceptual limitations to implement government innovations that respond to people’s needs and resolve various social problems.

In closing, congratulations once more to all the outstanding teams. In your contributions, I can see the limitless potential for Taiwan. If we all work together, our nation can look forward to a better, more advanced, and more prosperous future.

President Lai then presented trophies and certificates to the winning teams in both the domestic and international tracks.

Also in attendance at the event were American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Director Raymond Greene and Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei Representative Arif Sulistiyo.