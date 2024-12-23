Hex by Anze Sekelj Wins Iron A' Design Award in Musical Instruments Category

Hex

Anze Sekelj's Innovative Digital Polyphonic Synthesizer "Hex" Recognized with Prestigious A' Musical Instruments Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Musical Instruments Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of musical instrument design, has announced Anze Sekelj 's "Hex" as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Hex, a digital polyphonic synthesizer, within the musical instruments industry, acknowledging its exceptional design and innovative features.The Iron A' Musical Instruments Design Award is highly relevant to the industry and potential customers, as it showcases instruments that align with current trends and advance musical instrument design standards. Hex's recognition demonstrates its practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing its utility, innovation, and potential to inspire future designs and influence industry practices.Hex stands out in the market with its unique combination of a capacitive keyboard, potentiometers for signal modulation, and an adaptable looper. The instrument's design, available as a DIY kit, is optimized for diverse contexts, focusing on educational and performative aspects. With 100% replaceable components, Hex prioritizes the right to repair, ease of assembly, and sustainable long-term use, aiming to introduce broader audiences to electronic music.Winning the Iron A' Musical Instruments Design Award serves as motivation for Anze Sekelj and the Hex team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition fosters further exploration and advancement in the field of musical instrument design, inspiring the creation of instruments that combine functionality, accessibility, and creativity.Interested parties may learn more about Hex and its innovative design at the A' Design Award's dedicated winner page:About Anze SekeljAnze Sekelj is a media artist from Slovenia who collaborates with Stas Vrenko on the HEX HAUS project. Their work stems from their experiences in developing artistic tools and multimedia installations, aiming to create didactic, affordable, portable, and intuitive electronic devices that cross the boundaries of music-making, play, and education. Through workshops and DIY techniques, they introduce audiences of various ages and backgrounds to contemporary electronic music and its underlying technologies.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a notable recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, and services that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards. The award acknowledges designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation. Recipients are recognized for their contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring a thorough evaluation based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes entries from a wide range of participants, including innovative design agencies, visionary designers, leading manufacturers, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across various industries. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. The competition's rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning entries meet the highest standards of design excellence. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://musicalinstrumentawards.com

