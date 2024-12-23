GIS Software Market Size Expected to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2030

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

Rising GIS use in facilities management, business intelligence, and smart city planning drives growth in the global GIS software market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market ," The geographic information system (GIS) software market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $25.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Geographic information system software is a computer-based application that analyze, save, manipulate, and visualize geographic data, often in the form of a digital map. The geographic information system software market is expected to gradually grow at a rapid pace, due to factors, including increase in demand for GIS solutions in the transportation and logistics sectors, surge in development of GIS software in smart cities projects and urban planning, and rise in proliferation of spatial data.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 260 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5259 Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the GIS software market include rise in demand for efficient location intelligence for targeted marketing campaigns and site inspections. However, availability of high implementation cost of GIS software systems limits the growth of geographic information system software market. On the contrary, growth in number of applications and surge in innovations of GIS software solutions, including augmented reality (AR) / virtual reality (VR) integration and artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the geographic information system software industry during the forecast period.Based on type, the desktop GIS segment dominated the overall GIS software market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to desktop-based GIS software solutions being the most convenient for conventional use and collaboration. However, the mobile GIS segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to its high mobility and adaptability, which allows for on-site deployment of GIS system software.Region-wise, North America dominated geographic information system software market in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to high presence of GIS solutions vendors in the region, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to ongoing digital and economic transformation trends in the region, which is expected to fuel the geographic information system software market forecast in the coming years.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geographic-information-system-gis-software-market/purchase-options The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have an overall positive impact on the growth of the geographic information system software market size. This is attributed to the increase in demand for effective location intelligence solutions, which help many governments and organizations to respond to major health crisis, maintain continuity of business operations during the period, and support the process of reopening post the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.The GIS software solution provided appropriate geospatial data that helped organizations to optimize their supply chain and business operations and allowed them to function smoothly and efficiently during the period of a global pandemic. Furthermore, rise in remote working trends in many countries aided the growth of GIS software solutions market during the forecast period.Key Findings of the Study:1. By component, the software segment accounted for the largest GIS software market share in 2020.2. Region-wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.3. 