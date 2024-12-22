ThinkCareBelieve: President Trump Speaks at AMFest and a Guatemalan Child Trafficking Ring is Busted

Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/12/22/president-trump-speaks-at-amfest-2024-and-a-guatemalan-child-trafficking-ring-is-busted/

ThinkCareBelieve's article

President Donald J. Trump spoke at Turning Point USA's AmFest 2024 today in Arizona. ThinkCareBelieve has published an article about President Trump's second speech since his landslide election win last month. President Trump spoke about righting the wrong done to America with the Panama Canal and his plans to launch the largest illegal alien deportation operation the world has ever seen. ThinkCareBelieve's article shares how Operation Aurora will dismantle, deport and destroy every single foreign gang and illegal alien member, all of the driminal network operating on American soil. The article emphasizes how President Trump has made a promise to return all trafficked children to their families and give the death penalty to all child sex traffickers.

The article shares how President Trump stood before everyone and declared, "Standing before you today, I can proudly proclaim that the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA IS UPON US!" To which cheering followed. He went on to state how America will become safer and more prosperous. The article tells how President Trump told us that he will end the war in Ukraine and calm the chaos in the Middle East, and stop World War III to which we are very close.

Border Czar Tom Homan's speech was firepower, ThinkCareBelieve's article describes how Tom Homan made it clar that "We're going to prioritize criminal threats and national security threats out of the gate" and told everyone to be ready for the largest illegal alien deportation operation in the history of the world.

President Trump and Tom Homan's speeches can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/live/hbSfsXUrlOc?si=Ya4oXeiRv21Urhls

ThinkCareBelieve's article then goes into a child sex trafficking operation that was busted in Guatemala by Guatemalan authories. It describes how the Orthodox Jewish sect called Lev Tahor was caught with 160 kidnapped children and shares reports from investigative reporters Ryan Matta and JJ Carrell giving full background and understanding of the entire Guatemala Child Trafficking situation.

Other Related ThinkCareBelieve articles:

How are NGOs Trafficking Guatemalan Children Into The United States? https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/12/15/how-are-ngos-trafficking-guatemalan-children-into-the-united-states-2/

US Biolabs and Crimes Against Children? https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/12/15/how-are-ngos-trafficking-guatemalan-children-into-the-united-states-2/

Where are the Missing Children? https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/25/where-are-the-children/

President Trump Declares War on Cartels: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/16/president-trump-declares-war-on-cartels/

Time to Break Down the Walls of Child Trafficking: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/21/its-time-to-break-down-the-walls-protecting-child-trafficking/

We need to Roar for the Children: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/11/27/we-need-to-roar-for-the-children/

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###

CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: joanne@thinkcarebelieve.blog WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.