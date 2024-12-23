Desktop Virtualization Market on the Rise: Expected Demand of US$ 28.3 billion by 2031

Desktop Virtualization Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐤𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $11.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The increase in need to improve employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization drive the growth of the global desktop virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues and expensive deployment and sign-up costs of desktop virtualization platforms are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the desktop virtualization industry during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 320 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A18446 The rise in need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization fosters the growth of the global desktop virtualization market. In addition, cost saving associated with desktop virtualization solutions positively impacts the growth of the desktop virtualization industry. However, performance and compatibility issues and expensive deployment and sign-up costs of desktop virtualization platforms hamper the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the desktop virtualization industry during the forecast period.Desktop virtualization is defined as a distribution of software systems at different levels to increase efficiency and productivity and also helps in analyzing the big data so that problems can be solved quickly. Their main function is to identify, evaluate and calculate the performance of an application and remove the factor that is causing problems. This software is widely used in industries like telecommunications, media and entertainment, government, and healthcare.Based on type, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to VDI solutions being cheapto deploy and manage. However, the desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in complexity of modern IT and networks.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/desktop-virtualization-market/purchase-options Region wise, the desktop virtualization market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its expanding investments in new technologies such as cloud and digital technologies are anticipated to bring prominent growth in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand from the European countries and due to its increasing technology investments, which are expected to drive the desktop virtualization market trends in the Asia-Pacific region.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to large scale IT applications of large enterprises. However, the SMBs segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in technological investments by SMEs.The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global desktop virtualization market analysis . The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global desktop virtualization market forecast.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A18446 In terms of enterprise size, large enterprise segment holds the largest share of the desktop virtualization market, owing to the rapid adoption of desktop virtualization solutions since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the SMBs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of virtualized solutions for better management and enhanced security by small and medium-sized enterprises, which is anticipated to drive the desktop virtualization market growth.Based on enterprise size, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to complex IT requirements of the sector. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the higher security requirements of the sector.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A18446 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global desktop virtualization industry, owing to the high concentration of specialized VDI vendors in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the ongoing digital transformation of the region.

