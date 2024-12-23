NHS highlights dementia symptoms to look out for over Christmas as numbers diagnosed soar

As family and friends gather for the festive period, the NHS is highlighting the signs and symptoms of dementia to look out for in loved ones.

Common early symptoms of dementia that may appear some time before an official medical diagnosis include:

emotional changes such as irritability

forgetfulness

struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word

being confused about time and place

The symptoms reminder comes alongside new NHS data showing more people than ever before have a dementia diagnosis with November figures showing 499,068 people in England have received a dementia diagnosis – a jump of 19,416 in a year.

England’s top dementia doctor has said this is a “positive step forward” as a timely diagnosis can mean patients and families can get the right support in place at an earlier stage.

NHS staff across the country are working hard to diagnose people with dementia, and pilot programmes in 14 sites have been set up to assess care home residents to support identification of people who may have dementia so that everyone can get the care and support that they need, regardless of where they live.

England has one of the highest dementia diagnosis rates in the world: as of November, 65.8% of people aged 65 or over who are estimated to have dementia had a recorded diagnosis. High-income countries are typically in the range of 20-50%.

While dementia diagnosis rates are the highest since the start of the pandemic at 65.8%, the NHS is working hard to meet its ambition to diagnose 66.7% of the total number of people living with the disease.

Ahead of the Christmas period, Dr Jeremy Isaacs, NHS England national clinical director for dementia, said: “Dementia often develops slowly and might not be apparent during a brief interaction, but with family and friends gathering at Christmas perhaps for the first time in months, there is an opportunity to spot the signs of this condition.

“There are lots of reasons why people might be forgetful or absent-minded at such a busy time of the year, but it could also be the sign that something is wrong.

“Issues that may not have been obvious previously such as forgetfulness, difficulty making plans, or word-finding problems can come to the surface or be easier to spot when families or friends across the country get together over the festive season.

“Thanks to patients and families coming forward, and the hard work of NHS staff, we have a record almost half a million people diagnosed with dementia, most of whom are living in their own homes with support from family and friends.

“Getting a diagnosis of dementia is the first step in supporting people, with a wide range of NHS services able to help.

“If you have noticed that someone has symptoms, please encourage them to visit their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen the quicker the NHS can help.”

Former GP Dr Matthew Alexander, 79, from Rotherham was diagnosed with dementia this year and said: “I’m quite OK – it’s not something that I would wish on anybody but this diagnosis is a factual thing and I just have to live with it.”

His wife Sara, 73, said: “I started getting worried because he was forgetting so many things. Being diagnosed has put my mind at rest knowing that we will receive the best care. The memory clinic has been extremely good and our nurse is very thoughtful saying if there’s any issue to get in touch and it’s great to know we’ve somewhere to go if we need advice.”

Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock, said: “Dementia is a cruel disease which has a terrible impact on so many families, including my own. A timely diagnosis is vital to ensure a person impacted can access the advice, care and support to live well and remain independent for as long as possible. “With our Plan for Change this government is committed to getting the NHS back on its feet and creating a society where every person with dementia receives high-quality, compassionate care from diagnosis through to the end of life. “We will put Britain at the forefront of transforming treatment for dementia, backing research into the disease and ensuring that new clinically and cost-effective treatments are rolled out in a safe and timely way.” Jennifer Keen, Head of Policy at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Around one million people are living with dementia in the UK. Christmas should be a happy time when families often get together. But sadly, for some people it will be the first time they notice changes in their loved ones showing signs of dementia.