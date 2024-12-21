MPD Seeking Suspects in Theft from Vehicles Pattern

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistances to identify suspects in numerous thefts from vehicles in the First District.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 8:41 a.m., officers responded to the Unit block of K Street, Northeast, for reports of a vehicle being broken into. Officers discovered that suspects broke into a vehicle and stole property. CCN: 24196624

A short time later, at approximately 9:09 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 12th Street, Northeast, for reports of a vehicle that had been broken into. Officers discovered the two suspects broke into a vehicle, stole property, and fled in a Red Ford Explorer. CCN: 24196639

Finally, at approximately 9:37 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of D Street, Southeast, for reports of a vehicle that had been broken into. Officers discovered that a vehicle window had been shattered at this location, but it’s unknown if property was successfully obtained in this offense. CCN: 24196655

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.