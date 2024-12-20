Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,517 in the last 365 days.

From Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan oblast of the Russian Federation

AZERBAIJAN, December 20 - 20 December 2024, 16:45

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

Please accept my deepest respect and congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is confidently advancing on the path of socio-economic development, playing an important role in international affairs, and rightfully enjoying great prestige on the global stage.

I am grateful to you for your comprehensive support in strengthening and enhancing the multifaceted ties between the Astrakhan oblast and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I am confident that the established constructive dialogue will continue to fully contribute to deepening bilateral cooperation.

On this significant day for you, I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, robust health, well-being, and the successful realization of all your plans and initiatives for the benefit of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

 

Respectfully,

Igor Babushkin

Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan oblast of the Russian Federation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more