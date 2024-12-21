Attorney General James Releases Statement on Investigation into Civilian Death at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on her office’s ongoing investigation into the death of Robert Brooks, who died on December 10, 2024 after an encounter with New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) officers at Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy, Oneida County:

“My office’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the use of force by correction officers that preceded the death of Mr. Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, OSI has obtained and is reviewing video of the incident. In accordance with our voluntary video release policy, we will make the footage available to the public after Mr. Brooks’ family has had the opportunity to view it.

“Law enforcement professionals must be held to the highest standards of accountability, and I am committed to providing New Yorkers with the transparency they deserve.

“On behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, I offer my sincere condolences to Mr. Brooks’ family and loved ones.”