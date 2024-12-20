The Denver Hospice Delivers Holiday Meals to 347 Coloradans

Initiative Ensured Coloradans Facing Hardship Can Celebrate with a Holiday Meal

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denver Hospice, in collaboration with dedicated staff, provided 76 meals to patients and their families facing hardship during the holiday season. Over 347 people will enjoy a festive dinner as a result of the nonprofit’s healthcare organization’s holiday initiative.

“At this time of the year, it can be especially hard for people to admit that they need help,” stated Susan Finke, director of clinical services at The Denver Hospice. “I want to thank everyone who helped deliver dinners today as we are caring for more people than just our patients. Hundreds will now have the opportunity to gather next week and enjoy being with their loved ones.”

Patients were given the choice between a turkey, turkey breast, ham, or lasagna four course holiday dinner.

This is an annual event held by The Denver Hospice in support of their hospice and palliative care patients. Working in tandem with social workers, clinical and administrative staff, the nonprofit identifies and supports vulnerable patients across the Denver metropolitan area. The holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for those facing life-limiting illnesses.

This program is a continuation of The Denver Hospice’s Thanksgiving meal program. In November, The Denver Hospice hosted a similar event in which 82 meals were delivered to the Colorado community. As part of those efforts, 401 people were able to enjoy a full Thanksgiving dinner.

About the Denver Hospice: The Denver Hospice is the region’s leading, largest and most trusted not-for-profit provider of life-enhancing hospice and palliative care. The Denver Hospice can offer more expertise, more resources and a more complete continuum of compassionate care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and end-of-life transition. The Denver Hospice is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at (303) 321-2828. For more information, visit thedenverhospice.org.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice, and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, and in the future, Colorado PACE. Care Synergy Affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices to help more Coloradans. For more information, visit caresynergynetwork.org.

Tim Bowen Care Synergy (303) 780-4600 marketing@caresynergynetwork.org

