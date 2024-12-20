MSquash in Norwalk Makes History with Launch of Women’s National Squash League Team: The SONO Sharks

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSquash Academy , led by U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Squash Coach of the Year, has announced the launch of the Sono Sharks, one of four inaugural teams in the first-ever Women’s Professional Squash League. This groundbreaking initiative represents a bold new chapter for women’s squash, offering a fresh and dynamic approach to the sport while cementing MSquash’s position as a leader in the squash community.

The SONO Sharks will join the Connecticut Sun of the WNBA as one of only two full-time professional women’s sports teams in Connecticut.

“This is an extraordinary moment for the sport of squash,” said Katline Cauwels, whose innovative coaching methods and leadership have earned her recognition as one of the top squash coaches in the U.S. “The Sono Sharks will embody the spirit of resilience, determination, and intelligence that we instill in our players every day. Our goal is to inspire the next generation, especially the young women in our academy, to dream big and achieve greatness.”

The Sono Sharks will debut in the spring of 2025, with a roster featuring some of the sport’s top women players, set to be drafted in March 2025. Based at the MSquash SONO facility in Norwalk, the team will bring elite-level squash to the local community, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for fans and players alike.

Key Highlights:

The Sono Sharks are one of four inaugural teams in the National Squash League, marking a historic milestone for the sport.

A Shark Summer Camp Week (July 21–25, 2025) will offer young players the unique opportunity to meet, train, and be inspired by some of the world’s top squash players.

(July 21–25, 2025) will offer young players the unique opportunity to meet, train, and be inspired by some of the world’s top squash players. The team will be featured at the National Squash League Junior Demo Event on January 1, showcasing MSquash Juniors’ skills and determination at the Middle School Nationals.

on January 1, showcasing MSquash Juniors’ skills and determination at the Middle School Nationals. Exclusive Sono Sharks merchandise will soon be available, allowing fans to show their support.

Since its founding, MSquash has been at the forefront of innovation in squash, utilizing cutting-edge training techniques like interactive courts and video analysis. The academy has become a hub for developing top-ranked players while fostering a supportive, inclusive community for all athletes.

More than a dozen MSquash student-athletes have earned squash scholarships to prestigious universities, including seven recipients this year.

“Women’s squash has a bright future, and we are thrilled to play a part in shaping it,” Cauwels added. “The Sono Sharks will not only elevate the profile of squash but also provide an aspirational pathway for all players at MSquash. This is just the beginning.”

Stay tuned for the release of the Sono Sharks match schedule and additional updates as we approach this exciting new era for squash.

For more information about MSquash and the Sono Sharks, visit MSquash.com or NSL .

About MSquash

Located in Norwalk, CT, MSquash Academy is a premier squash training facility led by Katline Cauwels, the 2024 U.S.O.P.C. Coach of the Year. The academy is renowned for its innovative coaching methods, focus on player development, and commitment to fostering a love for squash in athletes of all levels.

