JIADE LIMITED Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Chengdu, China , Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIADE LIMITED (Nasdaq: JDZG) (the “Company”), a company that specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, today announced that the Company received a letter (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 17, 2024, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from November 4, 2024 to December 16, 2024, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until June 16, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by June 16, 2025, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse share split of its outstanding ordinary shares, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions, to meet the evolving needs of its customers in the rapidly changing adult education industry. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform (the “KB Platform”), which facilitates streamlined information and data management throughout the teaching cycle of adult education services, from pre-enrollment to post-graduation. The KB Platform supports a broad range of functions, such as enrollment consultation, student information collection, enrollment status management, learning progress management, grade inquiry, and graduation management. The Company also provides auxiliary solutions to adult education institutions, which encompass teaching support services throughout the entire teaching cycle and related exam administration services.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

