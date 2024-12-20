Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,537 in the last 365 days.

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

OTTAWA, Ill., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OTTW) (the “Company”), the holding company for OSB Community Bank, announced today that the Company has completed its previously announced stock repurchase program. Under the program, the Company repurchased 127,332 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $13.51 per share.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. OSB Community Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and OSB Community Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.



Contact:
Craig M. Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5436

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OTTAWA BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more