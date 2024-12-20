Patrice Evra Joins Staynex as Official Travel Ambassador

Singapore, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staynex , the revolutionary Web3 travel and stay platform, is proud to announce the appointment of global football legend Patrice Evra as its official Travel Ambassador. This exciting partnership marks a new chapter in Staynex’s mission to redefine travel experiences through cutting-edge technology and exclusive access to premium stays worldwide.







A Football Icon with a Passion for Travel

Patrice Evra , a celebrated figure in the world of football, boasts an illustrious career with multiple English Premier League (EPL) titles and UEFA Champions League victories. Known for his leadership, charisma, and unwavering dedication on and off the pitch, Evra served as captain for Manchester United and the French national team, becoming a global inspiration. Evra’s influence extends beyond football to inspire millions globally. His passion for exploration and connecting with diverse cultures aligns perfectly with Staynex’s vision of creating unforgettable travel experiences.

Upcoming Staynex Event in Hong Kong

As part of his role, Patrice Evra will be attending an exclusive Staynex event in January 2025 in Hong Kong. This event promises to be a unique opportunity for fans and travelers alike to engage with Evra face-to-face. Attendees can look forward to exciting announcements, exclusive content, and more details about Staynex’s innovative travel solutions.

A Vision for the Future

“Travel has always been a way to connect with people and cultures,” said Patrice Evra. “I’m proud to be the official travel ambassador for Staynex, a brand that’s transforming how we experience the world through technology. Together, we’re bringing a new era of travel to life.”

Staynex is also preparing to design a limited number of exclusive JetSET Passes for auction, offering unparalleled travel benefits and experiences. Further details about these passes will be revealed closer to the event date.

Join the Movement

Staynex continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in travel, blending blockchain technology with real-world accommodations to deliver unparalleled value and convenience. This partnership with Patrice Evra is a testament to Staynex’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

About Staynex

Staynex is a Web3-powered travel and stay platform that connects travelers with premium accommodations worldwide. By leveraging blockchain technology, Staynex provides seamless, secure, and rewarding travel experiences for its users.

