Syntekabio to Showcase AI-Driven Drug Discovery Solutions at Biotech Showcase 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntekabio (KOSDAQ: 226330), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug development company, is pleased to announce its participation in Biotech Showcase 2025, taking place January 13–15, 2025, in San Francisco.

As a leader in advanced AI drug discovery, Syntekabio is committed to helping its partners accelerate timelines, reduce costs, and improve outcomes in the development of novel therapies. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Company’s innovative solutions and its ‘Develop Now, Pay Later’ offer, which enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to test the validity of a target protein of interest without incurring any upfront costs. Should a project demonstrate viability, Syntekabio then employs its STB LaunchPad program, powered by its proprietary AI-driven DeepMatcher® technology platform, to deliver hits and optimized leads as well as IND-enabled candidates.

Jongsun Jung, PhD, CEO of Syntekabio, emphasized the company’s focus on innovation:

"Biotech Showcase is a great opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders and discuss how our AI-powered solutions can drive transformative change in drug discovery. At Syntekabio, we are committed to delivering solutions that help our partners advance innovative treatments faster, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide."

To schedule a meeting with Syntekabio in San Francisco and learn how our innovative AI solutions can support your R&D efforts, please use the Biotech Showcase partnering system or reach out here.

About Syntekabio

Syntekabio Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 226330) is a ​drug discovery company bringing together biology and AI/ML since 2009 and facilitating the discovery of first-in-class and best-in-class compounds, rapidly. The Company has its own supercomputer cloud, along with a global contract research organization network to complement and validate its computational results.​ Syntekabio offers clients a one-stop shop, with technologies and tailored services to rapidly generate and optimize drug candidates from target to IND-enabling. Syntekabio’s disease-agnostic physics-based platform generates a continual stream of hits, leads, and drug candidates that are readily available for purchase.​ The Company also undertakes client-specific projects to identify highly promising development candidates for specific targets and indications. Visit the Syntekabio website at www.syntekabio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

Contact

Syntekabio USA, Inc

Joonhyuk Choi, CEO

+1 212-371-2544

BD@syntekabiousa.com

Media Contact:

MC Services AG

Europe: Dr. Cora Kaiser

+49 89 210 228 0

US: Laurie Doyle

+1 339 832 0752

syntekabio@mc-services.eu

