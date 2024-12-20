Submit Release
News Search

There were 77 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,537 in the last 365 days.

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED (Nasdaq: SFHG) (the “Company” or “Samfine”), a printing service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Overview:

  • Revenue was HK$81.9 million (US$10.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 61.3% from HK$50.8 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Net income was HK$0.8 million (US$106,105) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared with a net loss of HK$3.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Six Month Financial Results Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue. Revenue increased by 61.3% to HK$81,934,259 (US$10,493,226) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from HK$50,800,321 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The overall increase in revenue was mainly driven by the increase in demand of book products and novelty and packaging products from customers.

General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 9.2% to HK$11,081,674 (US$1,419,217) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from HK$10,152,410 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, principally due to increase in legal and professional fee.

Selling and marketing expenses. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 37.5% to HK$5,474,255 (US$701,082) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from HK$3,982,211 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The overall increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly driven by the increase in transportation costs.

Net income. Net income increased by 121.8% to a net income of HK$828,511 (US$106,105) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from a net loss of HK$3,797,489 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net income was mainly due to the increase in assessable profit resulting from the increase in revenue.

About SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED is an established one-stop printing service provider which principally provides printing services in Hong Kong and the PRC. With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, its operating subsidiaries offer a wide range of printed products such as book products and novelty and packaging products. Its operating subsidiaries’ customers principally comprise of book traders located in Hong Kong whose clients are located around the world, mainly in the U.S. and Europe.

Exchange Rate Information

The Company is a holding company with operations conducted in Hong Kong and the PRC through its operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the PRC, Samfine HK and Samfine SZ, respectively. SFHG’s reporting currency is HKD. This prospectus contains translations of HKD into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from HKD to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to HKD in this prospectus were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1 = HK$7.8083 on June 28, 2024, as published in H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board. We make no representation that the HKD or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this prospectus could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or HKD, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Rounding Amounts and Percentages

Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: 888@1398.cn

Telephone: (852) 3589 1500


SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2024
           
  As of
December 31,
2023 		  As of
June 30,
2024 		  As of
June 30,
2024
  HK$   HK$   US$
ASSETS  (Audited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents 17,349,390   17,564,301   2,249,440
Restricted cash 6,347,680   7,852,453   1,005,655
Accounts receivable, net 31,670,733   47,182,229   6,042,574
Prepayments and other current assets, net 10,302,355   13,698,032   1,754,291
Investment in life insurance policy, net 1,564,333   1,565,203   200,454
Due from a related party 2,086,415   2,416,977   309,540
Inventories, net 8,293,287   10,464,922   1,340,231
Prepaid income tax 8,003   8,003   1,025
Total current assets 77,622,196   100,752,120   12,903,210
           
NON-CURRENT ASSETS          
Plant and equipment, net 15,817,168   18,934,526   2,424,923
Intangible assets, net 869,832   651,620   83,452
Other non-current assets 1,985,940    
Prepayment for acquisition of plant and equipment 1,357,434   290,668   37,226
Right-of-use assets, net 5,022,022   4,615,352   591,083
Deferred tax assets, net 2,640,387   2,417,601   309,620
Total non-current assets 27,692,783   26,909,767   3,446,304
Total assets 105,314,979   127,661,887   16,349,514
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
Accounts and bills payable 47,485,156   67,107,440   8,594,373
Accruals and other payables 7,203,230   13,863,430   1,775,474
Banks and other borrowings 9,559,450   12,095,674   1,549,079
Due to related parties 2,032,193   1,494,193   191,360
Operating lease liabilities 3,928,046   3,492,618   447,296
Finance lease liabilities 145,240   9,509   1,218
Tax payable 10,095    
Total current liabilities 70,363,410   98,062,864   12,558,800
           
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES          
Banks and other borrowings 10,514,517   4,841,582   620,056
Operating lease liabilities 1,093,976   1,122,734   143,787
Total non-current liabilities 11,608,493   5,964,316   763,843
Total liabilities 81,971,903   104,027,180   13,322,643
           
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
           
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Ordinary shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024 8,775   8,775   1,125
Additional paid-in capital 15,491,225   15,491,225   1,983,281
Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,465,962   3,929,082   503,856
Retained earnings 3,377,114   4,205,625   538,609
Total shareholders’ equity 23,343,076   23,634,707   3,026,871
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 105,314,979   127,661,887   16,349,514
 


SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2024
     
  Six months ended June 30,
  2023   2024   2024
  HK$   HK$   US$
REVENUE 50,800,321     81,934,259     10,493,226  
                 
COST OF REVENUE (40,455,750 )   (64,895,629 )   (8,311,109 )
Gross profit 10,344,571     17,038,630     2,182,117  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
Selling and marketing (3,982,211 )   (5,474,255 )   (701,082 )
General and administrative (10,152,410 )   (11,081,674 )   (1,419,217 )
Total expenses (14,134,621 )   (16,555,929 )   (2,120,299 )
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATION (3,790,050 )   482,701     61,818  
                 
OTHER EXPENSES                
Interest income 66,229     66,785     8,553  
Interest expense (693,483 )   (682,011 )   (87,344 )
Other income 368,773     291,314     37,308  
Other gain, net 252,386     892,516     114,303  
Total other (expenses) income, net (6,095 )   568,604     72,820  
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (3,796,145 )   1,051,305     134,638  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (1,344 )   (222,794 )   (28,533 )
NET (LOSS) INCOME (3,797,489 )   828,511     106,105  
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT (777,889 )   (536,880 )   (68,758 )
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (4,575,378 )   291,631     37,347  
Weighted average number of ordinary shares:                
Basic and diluted 18,000,000     18,000,000     18,000,000  
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE:                
BASIC AND DILUTED (0.21 )   0.05     0.01  
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more