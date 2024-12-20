Submit Release
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Financial Calendar

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial calendar for Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO / OSE:OET)

FINANCIAL YEAR 2024

31.03.2025 - Annual Report

19.02.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2025

12.08.2025 - Half-yearly Report
30.05.2025 - Annual General Meeting

14.05.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q1
12.11.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q3

All quarterly financial results will be released after market close on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the respective dates.

Contacts

Company:
Iraklis Sbarounis, CFO
Tel: +30 210 480 4200
ir@okeanisecotankers.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis, President
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540, New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566
okeanisecotankers@capitallink.com

About OET
OET is a leading international tanker company providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company was incorporated on April 30, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on Oslo Børs under the symbol OET and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ECO. The sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.


