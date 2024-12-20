Technology and Lifestyle Expert and Former Engineer, Stephanie Humphrey, Shares Her Holiday Gift Ideas

Technology and Lifestyle Expert and Former Engineer, Stephanie Humphrey, partners with DS Simon Media, Adobe Express, Nextdoor, and Samsung.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, technology gifts are a perfect way to delight loved ones while helping them stay connected, entertained, and productive. Whether gifting innovation or nostalgic gadgets, technology presents bring both joy and practical solutions for the year ahead. Technology and Lifestyle Expert and Former Engineer, Stephanie Humphrey is helping families check off their lists with must-have picks.

GIFT THE POWER OF CREATION

With an estimated 200 million content creators worldwide, gifting solutions that help creative minds thrive is a thoughtful way to make the holidays special. Technology and Lifestyle Expert Stephanie Humphrey, a former engineer, highlights Adobe Express as the ideal tool for creators looking to streamline their work and produce professional-quality content with ease.

“From social media enthusiasts to small business owners, content creators are everywhere,” says Humphrey. “Adobe Express is the ultimate all-in-one app for making professional-level designs. It empowers creators of every skill level to bring their ideas to life.”

Adobe Express is designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s creators, whether they’re crafting social media posts, designing photo collages, or personalizing holiday cards. With thousands of customizable templates and intuitive tools, Adobe Express ensures anyone can produce eye-catching content, digital or print, in minutes.

At the heart of Adobe Express is Firefly AI, which helps make content creation quick and easy. Features powered by Firefly are designed to be safe for business – so users can publish their content with confidence.

Key Features of Adobe Express Include:

Thousands of Ready-to-Use Templates: Perfect for holiday cards, social media graphics, presentations, and more

Easy Customization: Personalize templates with text, images, and colors to reflect individual styles

AI-Powered Design Tools: Firefly AI helps even beginners create professional results

Cross-Platform Integration: Seamlessly create, publish, and share content across platforms

“With Adobe Express, gifting creativity and productivity has never been easier,” adds Humphrey, “It’s the perfect tool for anyone looking to elevate their content—whether they’re a hobbyist, entrepreneur, or aspiring influencer.”

For more information or to explore Adobe Express, visit adobe.com/express.

Direct link: https://new.express.adobe.com/?_branch_match_id=1240288522170126357&_branch_referrer=H4sIAAAAAAAAA8soKSkottLXT0zJT0otLkgsyi7ILy7RSywo0MvJzMvWd%2FcqcgpwCw13ckqyrytKTUstKsrMS49PKsovL04tsnXOKMrPTQUAyCfdWEUAAAA%3D

Social Media Handle: @AdobeExpress across all platforms

GIFT OF HIGH-PERFORMANCE

Over 190 million Americans play video games at least once a week. And for today’s gamers, hyper-realistic graphics, immersive open worlds, and advanced gameplay features have become the norm. Storage demands for consoles and PCs have skyrocketed as a result, but Humphrey has the perfect solution for every gamer this holiday season.

"Today’s video games are larger than ever, and constantly deleting and redownloading titles can be frustrating," says Humphrey, adding, "The best way to streamline the gaming experience is by upgrading your storage.” She highlights the Samsung 990 PRO SSD as a standout gift for gamers. Designed for speed, durability, and ease of use, this solid-state drive offers:

Up to 4TB of capacity for storing all games in one place

A built-in Heatsink version that’s optimized for PlayStation 5, keeping your console cool and ensuring smooth performance, even during long sessions

Rapid transfer speeds for faster downloads and reduced load times



"This SSD makes the perfect stocking stuffer for any gamer. Not only does it take just minutes to install and expand your capacity, but its fast transfer feeds enhance performance so players can dive into their games more quickly and always stay immersed," says Humphrey.

Whether its new games or a fresh console as part of your holiday haul, the Samsung 990 PRO SSD will be your trusted gaming companion all year long.

Direct link: https://www.samsung.com/us/computing/memory-storage/solid-state-drives/990-pro-w-heatsink-pcie-4-0-nvme-ssd-4tb-mz-v9p4t0cw/

Social Media Handle: @SamsungUS across all platforms

GIFT OF COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Staying connected with loved ones and your community has never been easier, especially during the holiday season. Humphrey highlights how the Nextdoor platform is helping neighbors celebrate, connect, and find last-minute holiday solutions.

"One of my favorite things during the holidays is seeing how technology brings us closer together, and Nextdoor is at the heart of it all," says Humphrey. "Whether it’s sharing milestones or helping each other out, it’s the perfect tool for staying connected with friends, family, and your neighborhood."

This year, Nextdoor unveiled its Nextdoor Rewind, a recap of amazing moments achieved by neighbors across the U.S. For example:

Nearly 10 million items were listed on Nextdoor’s For Sale & Free section in 2023, ranging from toys, games, and fitness trackers to eReaders, kitchen gadgets, gaming gear, and even nostalgic tech like Polaroid cameras

The platform continues to help neighbors find local professionals, like handypersons and vendors, for tasks such as TV mounting or professional equipment setup—a perfect solution for tech gifts that need expert installation

"If you’re still looking for last-minute gifts and staying on budget, your neighbor might have exactly what you need—even when the stores are closed," Humphrey adds.

Nextdoor not only strengthens relationships within communities, but also makes holiday gifting easier and more affordable. Whether it’s uncovering hidden treasures in the For Sale & Free section or finding a trusted local expert, Nextdoor helps neighbors support one another when it matters most.

Direct link: http://nextdoor.com/rewind

Social Media Handle:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nextdoor/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nextdoor

Twitter (X): https://x.com/Nextdoor

Hashtags: #Nextdoor #NextdoorRewind

