Polar King Mobile Avalanche Series Trailers Offer Cold Chain Industry-First Ground Level Loading Technology

Fort Wayne, IN, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar King Mobile announces its all-new Avalanche Series walk-in refrigerated and freezer trailers are the industry’s first to offer ground-level loading system technology.

Utilizing a Sure-Trac loading system, the PKM68A, PKM612A and PKM616A Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailers offer a safer, more efficient way to load and unload refrigerated and freezer trailers, says Polar King Mobile Executive Vice President Christian Aitken.

“As a company that prides itself on cold storage innovation, we’re excited to offer another first for customers around the country who demand the highest quality storage to power their businesses,” Aitken says. “Not only can business have access to the best mobile cold storage on the market, but now these trailers allow for easier loading and unloading. This technology will make it safer and more efficient, while doors on two sides will make trailers more accessible.”

Two Avalanche Series trailers – the PKM612A and PKM616A – are the first from Polar King Mobile to include side doors. In addition to the 54” rear door, these trailers also feature a 36” side door for additional loading and unloading.

PKM68A Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM68A is a compact 6’x8’ trailer designed for efficient mobile refrigeration.

Key Features of the PKM68A Avalanche Series:

Temperature Range of 0°F to 50°F

Power Requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track Ready

Drop Deck Design

The trailer also has custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement, and a 12V LED loading light solutions available.

PKM612A Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM612A Avalanche Series is a 12-foot trailer equipped with both rear and side doors, providing flexible access to cargo and improving overall efficiency.

Key Features of the PKM612A Avalanche Series:

Temperature Range of 0°F to 50°F

Power Requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track Ready

Safety-Enhanced Drop Deck Design

54” Rear Door

36” Side Door

Additional available features include custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement, and a 12V LED loading light.

PKM616A Avalanche Series Refrigerated Trailer

The PKM616A Avalanche Series walk-in is the largest in capacity – a 16-foot trailer perfect for larger-scale operations.

Key Features:

Temperature Range: 0°F to 50°F

Power Requirements: 110V, 15 amps

E-Track Ready

Safety-Enhanced Drop Deck Design

54” Rear Door

36” Side Door

The PKM616A Avalanche refrigerated unit also offers a custom cart floor, bumper guard, strip curtains, E-Track reinforcement, and 12V LED loading lights.

Polar King Mobile models feature a seamless fiberglass construction and operate on standard 110V/15 amp power. Made in America, these units are manufactured for reliable mobile cold storage in the toughest conditions.

Polar King Mobile over-the-road trailers are designed for various applications including foodservice, catering, hunting, farming, and artisan businesses.

To learn more about Polar King Mobile, visit polarkingmobile.com or call (866) 536-1266.

About Polar King Mobile

Polar King Mobile was founded in 2020 to provide North America with the first affordable, small, refrigerated trailer solution. The company’s refrigerated and freezer trailers, engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use, feature a 100% seamless fiberglass design with a continuous surface. Polar King Mobile trailers are used by single-unit operators, chain restaurants, schools, health care facilities, government agencies, and many others requiring dependable outdoor refrigeration. For more information, visit polarkingmobile.com or call (866) 260-4686. Polar King Mobile is located at 4410 New Haven Ave Suite A, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 USA.

