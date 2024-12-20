Miracle Recreation and Best Buddies International Partner on First-in-Nation Inclusive Playground in Hilton Head, South Carolina

The new playground at Shelter Cove Community Park is planned for a fall 2025 installation

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle® Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century, and Best Buddies® International, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), today announced approval of the first Best Buddies + Miracle Recreation inclusive playground project, in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Currently in the design phase, the playground at Shelter Cove Community Park is planned for installation in fall 2025.

“We are thrilled Hilton Head has committed to become the first of many North American locales to install a Best Buddies + Miracle Recreation inclusive playground, and that its leaders recognize the value such an investment can bring to its community,” said Anthony Kennedy Shriver, founder of Best Buddies International. “With many more projects in the planning phase, we hope our collaboration with Miracle will raise awareness of Best Buddies International’s mission, and more importantly, greatly benefit families that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The Best Buddies + Miracle program, which aims to provide a new standard of best-in-class, inclusive and accessible playground equipment for all abilities, was launched in June 2024. In August, the Town Council of Hilton Head unanimously approved the Shelter Cove Community Park project, marking what will be Hilton Head’s first fully inclusive playground.

“Fostering an inclusive, multidimensional community depends on our ability to connect and collaborate with each other in physical, social and cultural environments,” said Hilton Head Island Mayor Alan Perry. “This program helps us achieve that goal while also promoting safe and healthy neighborhood projects that benefit our citizens and visitors.”

Providing exceptional quality of life offerings in arts, culture, parks and recreation with best-in-class facilities is one of 10 ongoing community goals that inform the town’s pursuit and implementation of projects such as this one.

“Our strategic action plan continues to provide a great blueprint to help Town Council make the best decisions about where, when, and how to use our town resources to meet the needs of our community,” said Marc Orlando, Hilton Head Island town manager. “To be the first Best Buddies + Miracle Recreation inclusive playground in the country just adds to our excitement about moving this community resource forward.”

Design work, led by Miracle’s local rep agency, Churchich Recreation & Design, will be completed in 2025.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Hilton Head and Best Buddies on this exciting project,” said Sue Churchich, president at Churchich Recreation & Design. “This playground is a testament to our commitment to creating spaces where children of all abilities can come together, interact, and form lasting friendships.”

The groundbreaking Hilton Head project will serve as a joyous example of the inclusive play standards created by Best Buddies’ and Miracle’s alliance that municipalities, parks and recreation, and schools around North America can count on when seeking requests for proposals on their own inclusive playgrounds.

“Our industry has made great progress in advancing inclusion over the last 10-15 years, but much more can be done,” said Todd Brinker, senior vice president, commercial growth, for outdoor play at PlayPower®, Miracle Recreation’s parent company. “Best Buddies thought leadership and expertise across the IDD community gives us the unique opportunity to offer a wide range of high-quality inclusive play spaces to communities across North America. Our goal is that by 2027, the majority of all new Miracle playgrounds installed will be Best Buddies inclusive playgrounds.”

To learn more about becoming a Best Buddies + Miracle Recreation inclusive community and designing your own inclusive play space, visit Miracle-Recreation.com/Best-Buddies.

