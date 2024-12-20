HWH International Inc. and Sharing Services Global Corporation see opportunity in Robotics

BETHESDA, MD, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWH International Inc. (“HWH”) (Nasdaq: HWH) and its partner Sharing Services Global Corporation (“SHRG”) (OTC: SHRG) are taking further steps in their collaboration in the robotics field. Among these, HWH is proud to highlight its U.S. based partner SHRG’s membership in the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and attendance at the A3 Business Forum in Orlando Florida in January 2025.

A3 is North America’s largest automation trade association representing more than 1300 organizations involved in robotics, artificial intelligence, machine vision & imaging, motion control & motors and related automation technologies. A3 advocacy principles represent key drivers for the support and expansion of the robotics and automation industries. While their focus is on the United States, these principles also benefit allied countries in other regions and welcome their broader adoption by government officials elsewhere. See a list of their members https://www.automate.org/companies which include major public companies listed on several exchange markets.

As HWH’s U.S. partner, SHRG commences its launch in the first quarter of 2025 to distribute robotics throughout the U.S. in several different sectors, membership in this organization is important for access to the top speakers, contacts and experts in the industry. HWH and SHRG share an optimism that the integration of robots into diverse areas of everyday life will offer growth opportunities to businesses that engage with the industry to find new collaborations.

In an update posted on November 22, 2024, A3 Market Intelligence announced that robot sales in North America were up 8.8% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, companies purchased 7,329 robots from July through September, valued at $475 million. Unit volume growth was higher than revenue, with a 14.1% increase in units ordered.

Non-automotive industries drove demand, accounting for 56% of orders (4,113 units), while automotive customers contributed 44% (3,216 units). The automotive-specific segment showed mixed results, as Automotive Component orders surged 61%, while Automotive OEM orders contracted by 15%.

A3 Market Intelligence’s November 22, 2024 update went to note that labor shortages and the growing demand for efficiency are driving businesses to embrace automation as a critical strategy for staying competitive on the global stage, and to express optimism about the opportunities 2025 will bring for the industry.

HWH’s Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) Model

SHRG has the infrastructure in place to start immediately marketing the products starting in the 1st quarter of 2025,” said Mr. Heng Fai Chan, Chairman of HWH International Inc. “With the growing demand for automation and service efficiency, our RaaS model enables businesses to access state-of-the-art robots without the heavy upfront investment.”

HWH RaaS Key Features:

HWH’s RaaS offering includes a diverse range of service robots tailored to meet industry-specific needs industries:

Flexibility : Scalable robotic services based on demand, ensuring cost-effectiveness.

: Scalable robotic services based on demand, ensuring cost-effectiveness. Comprehensive Support : Ongoing maintenance and software updates allow clients to focus on core operations.

: Ongoing maintenance and software updates allow clients to focus on core operations. Customization: Robots can be tailored to address the unique requirements of different industries and businesses.

