From Exploration to Soaring: CoinEx’s Glory Path Over Seven Years

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the fiercely competitive cryptocurrency market, CoinEx has risen from an obscure exchange to a trusted global platform. Guided by its mission, “Via Blockchain, Making the World a Better Place,” CoinEx has built a diverse ecosystem, including CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Smart Chain, and CoinEx Charity. Over seven years, it has shown resilience, adapting to market changes and embracing innovation to thrive in the rapidly evolving crypto space.

Building a Strong Foundation (2017-2019)

CoinEx was founded in 2017 during the cryptocurrency boom, driven by a vision to become the “infrastructure of the blockchain world.” However, the market downturn of 2018-2019 tested its resolve. Despite declining trading volumes and harsh conditions, CoinEx launched key products such as its platform token CET and CoinEx Wallet, laying a solid foundation for its global expansion. These innovations enabled CoinEx to rise quickly, becoming one of the most globally connected exchanges.

Expanding Horizons (2020-2022)

The period from 2020 to 2022 brought both opportunities and challenges as the crypto market fluctuated. CoinEx seized the moment by strengthening its ecosystem, launching the CoinEx Smart Chain, and establishing a $10 million charity fund through CoinEx Charity. Its global expansion accelerated with initiatives like the Global Ambassador Program and a strategic partnership with the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC 2021). These efforts boosted CoinEx’s brand recognition and user base, positioning it as a leader in the international crypto market.

Technology played a crucial role in this transformation. CoinEx leveraged blockchain advancements to consistently improve its products and services, demonstrating adaptability in a volatile environment. This approach helped CoinEx transition into a diversified crypto ecosystem with a global footprint.

Resilience and Growth (2023-Present)

The recent years have brought regulatory challenges and market rebounds. CoinEx has responded by doubling down on innovation and enhancing its offerings. With over 150 product upgrades in two years, it has introduced features like CoinEx Staking, PreToken Trading, and P2P services, meeting the diverse needs of its users. The platform now supports over 1,200 cryptocurrencies and 1,800 trading markets, delivering a robust and inclusive trading experience.

Security remains a top priority for CoinEx. Through comprehensive measures like reserve proof, user protection funds, and safety education, it ensures a reliable trading environment for millions of users across 200+ countries. By 2024, CoinEx’s global reach had expanded to include support for 18 languages and over 10 million registered users.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

CoinEx is dedicated to long-term growth through education and corporate social responsibility. It has developed educational programs like CoinEx Insight and CoinEx Academy, offering over 2,500 resources to help users enhance their knowledge of blockchain and trading safety.

CoinEx Charity, the company’s non-profit arm, has also made a significant impact. With over 300 initiatives, including poverty alleviation and disaster relief, the organization has donated more than $500,000, benefiting 60,000 individuals and families worldwide. These efforts highlight CoinEx’s commitment to creating a positive social impact through blockchain technology.

Looking Ahead

As CoinEx celebrates its 7th anniversary, it reflects on a journey marked by perseverance, innovation, and growth. From its humble beginnings to becoming a global leader, CoinEx remains committed to its mission of making blockchain accessible to all. By embracing new challenges and opportunities, CoinEx is poised to write the next chapter of its remarkable story, continuing to thrive and lead in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency.

