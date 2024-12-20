reAlpha Platform Announces the Launch of Its Enterprise Version for Corporate Relocation Programs

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (“reAlpha” or the “Company”) ( Nasdaq: AIRE ), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today launched the enterprise version of its commission-free AI homebuying platform. reAlpha Enterprise will specifically cater to corporate relocation programs. This strategic initiative targets the $25 billion employee relocation market by offering cost savings for both employers and employees.1

“reAlpha Enterprise addresses a critical market need by eliminating buy-side real estate commission expenses and bringing the entire process into one place,” said Giri Devanur, CEO of reAlpha. “By leveraging our commission-free real estate platform, we aim to provide partnered companies and their employees with a seamless solution to homebuying, which many Americans identify as the most stressful life event.”2

Through the elimination of traditional buy-side real estate commissions, employees can save up to 3% of the purchase price on their home. If the seller of the home has already agreed to pay the buy-side agent commission, reAlpha will refund it to the buyer in the form of a closing cost credit, which they can use to increase their purchasing power.

Mr. Devanur continued, “reAlpha Enterprise goes beyond just savings by offering a complete relocation ecosystem. Our platform integrates essential services including title, mortgage, and closing support, while our in-house licensed agents provide no-obligation assistance throughout the process.

Companies can deploy reAlpha Enterprise without implementation fees or complex HR integration. The platform provides employers with management dashboards and custom landing pages, while offering employees AI-powered school and moving recommendations.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is a real estate technology company developing an end-to-end commission-free homebuying platform. Utilizing the power of AI and an acquisition-led growth strategy, reAlpha’s goal is to offer a more affordable, streamlined experience for those on the journey to homeownership. For more information, visit www.reAlpha.com.

About the reAlpha Platform

reAlpha (previously called “Claire”), announced on April 24, 2024, is reAlpha’s generative AI-powered, commission-free, homebuying platform. The tagline: No fees. Just keys.™ – reflects reAlpha’s dedication to eliminating traditional barriers and making homebuying more accessible and transparent.

reAlpha’s introduction aligns with major shifts in the real estate sector after the National Association of Realtors agreed to settle certain lawsuits upon being found to have violated antitrust laws, resulting in inflated fees paid to buy-side agents. This development is expected to result in the end of the standard six percent sales commission, which equates to approximately $100 billion in realtor fees paid annually. The reAlpha platform offers a cost-free alternative for homebuyers by utilizing an AI-driven workflow that assists them through the homebuying process.

Homebuyers using the reAlpha platform’s conversational interface will be able to interact with Claire, reAlpha’s AI buyer’s agent, to guide them through every step of their homebuying journey, from property search to closing the deal. By offering support 24/7, Claire is poised to make the homebuying process more efficient, enjoyable, and cost-efficient. Claire matches buyers with their dream homes using over 400 data attributes and provides insights into market trends and property values. Additionally, Claire can assist with questions, booking property tours, submitting offers, and negotiations.

Currently, the reAlpha platform is under limited availability for homebuyers located in 20 counties in Florida, but reAlpha is actively seeking new MLS and brokerage licenses that will enable expansion into more U.S. states.

For more information, please visit www.reAlpha.com.

Footnotes

1. Source: ARC Relocation. (n.d.). Employee Relocation. ARC Relocation. Retrieved December 3, 2024, from https://arcrelocation.com/employee-relocation/

2. Source: HousingWire. (2019, May 29). Americans say buying a home is most stressful event in modern life. HousingWire. Retrieved December 19, 2024, from https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46384-americans-say-buying-a-home-is-most-stressful-event-in-modern-life/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about reAlpha Enterprise and the corporate relocation market; the anticipated benefits of reAlpha Enterprise; reAlpha’s ability to anticipate the future needs of the market for corporate relocations; future trends in the real estate, technology and artificial intelligence industries, generally; and reAlpha’s future growth strategy and growth rate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to obtain the necessary regulatory and legal approvals to expand into additional U.S. states and maintain, or obtain, brokerage licenses in such states; reAlpha’s ability to generate additional sales or revenue from having access to, or obtaining, additional U.S. states brokerage licenses; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets; the potential loss of key employees of its acquired companies, including, but not limited to, the broker providing services on behalf of US Realty, one of reAlpha’s subsidiaries; reAlpha’s inability to accurately forecast demand for short-term rentals, corporate relocation programs and AI-based real estate focused products; reAlpha’s ability to successfully compete in the corporate relocation market; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Investor Relations

investorrelations@realpha.com

Media Contact

Alliance Advisors IR on behalf of reAlpha

Fatema Bhabrawala

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

