Commure Acquires Memora Health, a Digital Care Navigation Platform, to Enhance Intelligent Care Navigation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, a leading healthcare technology company, announced today the acquisition of Memora Health (Memora), a digital care navigation platform. Memora will strengthen Commure's existing AI-powered portfolio of patient engagement, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management, and RTLS solutions.

The acquisition underlines Commure’s commitment to building solutions that harness a common data infrastructure across the health system. By integrating Memora's leading patient navigation tools with CommureOS's proprietary integration engine, the combined platform empowers healthcare organizations to personalize patient care pathways and drive improved clinical and operational outcomes.

"The acquisition of Memora Health is a significant step forward in our mission to simplify provider, patient, and administrator workflows," said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “By combining Memora's intelligent care navigation with Commure's existing solutions, we can deliver a seamless experience for providers and care teams, and enhance patient support throughout their healthcare journey.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Commure to accelerate our mission of simplifying patient journeys," said Kunaal Naik, CTO and Co-founder of Memora Health. "Our technology and unique approach to care navigation have been validated by leading health systems, health plans, and digital health companies. As part of the Commure platform, we can continue to scale the next-generation patient experience to millions who need support throughout their care journey."

About Commure

Commure, based in Mountain View, California, is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through advanced AI technology. Backed by industry leaders such as General Catalyst (GC), HCA Healthcare, and Sequoia Capital, Commure offers an innovative suite of AI-powered solutions designed to tackle the healthcare sector's most pressing challenges. Their offerings range from ambient AI and staff duress alerting to provider copilots, patient engagement tools, and revenue cycle management automation. By streamlining workflows and simplifying providers' daily tasks, Commure empowers healthcare professionals to spend more time where it matters most – caring for their patients.

About Memora Health

Memora Health's intelligent care enablement platform empowers clinicians to practice at the top of their license while proactively supporting patients through complex care journeys. Backed by industry leaders including Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Transformation Capital, Memora Health partners with health systems, health plans, and digital health companies to transform care delivery through AI-driven automation of high-touch clinical workflows. The platform streamlines patient-reported concerns and data to the right care team members and offers patients proactive, two-way communication and support. To learn more about Memora's vision for actionable, accessible, and always-on care, visit memorahealth.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Brian

daniel@commure.com

