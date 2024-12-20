Evol by Future Partners with Marsuno to Launch Exclusive Apparel Collection

Branded Apparel Line by the Grammy Award-Winning Rapper to Feature Denim, T-Shirts, Hoodies, Sweats and Accessories for Fans and Fashion Enthusiasts

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evol by Future , the lifestyle brand founded by multi-platinum recording artist Future, announced a partnership with Marsuno , a creative agency helmed by Founder and CEO Mario Tovar (aka Mars), to introduce an exclusive branded collection. This new collection will bring fans of Future a diverse range of ‘cut and sew’ pieces such as: denim, t-shirts, hoodies, sweats and accessories – all designed to capture the brand’s unique, forward-thinking style .

The Evol by Future collection is available exclusively online, with plans to launch at select, premier retail outlets in the near future. Fans nationwide can now shop the full collection at shop.evolbyfuture.com , giving everyone the chance to bring Future’s signature style into their own wardrobe.

“Evol by Future is a cultural force that connects music, fashion, and streetwear in a way that feels authentic and forward-thinking,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo , Evol’s parent company. “Our partnership with Marsuno brings Future’s vision to life, allowing fans to embody the spirit of Evol through bold and unique designs. It’s a powerful way to connect with audiences beyond the cannabis market and solidify Evol’s presence as a cultural brand.”

Mario Tovar, CEO of Marsuno, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Working with Evol by Future has been everything I expected it to be; an eclectic mix of vibes just like his music. We’re blending Future’s visionary influence with an aesthetic molded from his classic catalogue to create ‘cut and sew’ pieces that are more than just clothing – they’re a lifestyle. This line was designed for fans who embrace the past, the present and the future of what Pluto has to offer. I can’t wait to see Evol everywhere.”

Since launching in May of 2023, Evol by Future has rapidly gained popularity among cannabis connoisseurs and trendsetters alike. Now, with the introduction of an exclusive apparel line in partnership with Marsuno, Evol is set to make a significant impact in fashion and streetwear. Now available on the Evol by Future website , the apparel collection is designed to bring Future’s bold aesthetic to fans everywhere.

About Evol by Future

Evol by Future represents the pinnacle of luxury cannabis and lifestyle, co-founded by the four-time GRAMMY winner Future. As a cultural icon and tastemaker, Future provides a glimpse into his world through Evol, offering both premium cannabis products and, now, branded apparel that embodies the highest standard of excellence. For more information, visit evolbyfuture.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a global house of brands that transforms industries by leveraging the influence of cultural icons. The company aims to connect with, inspire, and elevate consumers’ lives by creating unique experiences and product offerings. Carma HoldCo’s talent roster includes globally recognized superstars such as Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, each bringing their charisma and influence to Carma's ventures. For more information, visit CarmaHoldCo.com .

About Marsuno

Marsuno is a creative agency founded by Mario Tovar (aka Mars). Mars is a creative director who has founded various clothing brands and worked with some of the biggest artists of our generation. Marsuno specializes in brand development, design, and cut & sew production – partnering with clients to craft compelling visual identities and products that resonate with their audiences. Marsuno is known for its forward-thinking approach to design and commitment to quality, making it the perfect partner for brands aiming to make an impact. For inquiries, email Mars at mars@marsuno.com.

Media Inquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Patrick Maddox

carmaholdco@kcsa.com

