UAV Corp's (UMAV) Skyborne Technology to Build "SKY" Hangar at Its Costin Airport Scheduled for Groundbreaking Ceremony Winter 2025

Shareholders and Public Will Be Invited to Several Historical Events

WEWAHITCHKA-PORT ST JOE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV), a leader in innovative manned and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, today is scheduling a groundbreaking ceremony for its new "SKY' hangar in Winter 2025 at its wholly owned Costin airport in Gulf County, Florida. The Company is going through a final design review to perfect the usage to house their Spherical and Cylinder Class Drone-Airships and other drone technologies.





Inside of "SKY" Hangar with DART MA600 Drone airship with AIG Drones

Our Shareholders (s) and the Public will be invited to historical events, including the "SKY" hangar groundbreaking, demonstration of manufacturing capabilities at its Wewahitchka facilities, and near-term flight tests of the semi-rigid DART SA70-12. "Over the past six years, the Company has overcome the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, then COVID, staying focused on the Mission of being a Premier Leader in Lighter Than Air Drone Technologies with new advanced composites for our airships and drones. We now would like to invite our Shareholders to witness the excitement of the upcoming 2025 global historical events," stated Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp.

The" SKY" hangar will be manufactured by Legacy Building Solutions, located in South Haven, Minnesota. "Legacy Building Solutions is excited and thrilled to be partnering with Skyborne on this project and look forward to turning a concept into a reality," said Sara Davis, Building and Project Design Consultant.





"SKY" Hangar location at company's Costin airport with dimensions

Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG) will house, operate, and test multiple SVTOL vehicles at Skyborne's future new hanger and Costin airport. AIG will operate its digital design facility and perform pilot training in conjunction with UAV Corp in Gulf County, Florida, at both locations.

About UAV Corp/Skyborne Technology, Inc.

UAV Corp is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technology. With decades of experience specializing in highly maneuverable lighter-than-air technologies for commercial and government solutions, UAV Corp focuses on innovation and reliability. It provides cutting-edge platforms that enhance operational capabilities across various sectors.

Michael Lawson, CEO

mlawson@uavcorp.net

www.uavcorp.net

About AIG

Atlantic Industrial Group is a manufacturing and defense holding Company. Focusing on the acquisition of existing, efficient, manufacturable airframe and subsurface vehicle design and placing those designs into production. AIG also operates a digital design facility for air vehicles, sub-surface vehicles, propulsion systems, and advanced consumables.

Maceo Remy, CRO

Atlantic industrial group

mremy@atlanticindustrialgroup.com

www.atlanticIndustrialgroup.com

About Legacy Building Solutions

Legacy Building Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs fabric structures worldwide. Each custom building is designed for maximum efficiency as sports centers, entertainment venues, commodity and fertilizer storage buildings, hangars, military shelters, mining facilities, salt and sand storage, oil and gas production, port and waterways storage, industrial work and warehousing, and other uses. We strive to create long-term and rewarding relationships by partnering with each customer to design a building that meets building codes, project specifications, and your unique needs. Our in-house services allow us to provide faster, hassle-free construction in any location. Headquartered in South Haven, Minnesota, with offices in Edmonton, Alberta, and Chile, Legacy Building Solutions provides the best fabric buildings in the industry, along with world-class service.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable; and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Michael Lawson, CEO

mlawson@uavcorp.net

115 County Road 381

Wewahitchka, Florida 32465

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

