Digital Marketing Agency Moburst Acquires Uproar PR

The move adds media relations to Moburst’s service offerings for clients and expands the company’s U.S presence

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst, the leading mobile-first digital marketing agency, today announces its acquisition of Uproar PR, an award-winning public relations firm. This strategic move strengthens Moburst's capabilities, offering a more comprehensive suite of services to its clients worldwide.

Founded in 2011, Uproar specializes in providing PR services to clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer products, lifestyle and healthcare. The firm focuses on finding each client’s unique story and securing earned media coverage that moves the needle – whether it's lead generation, helping drive sales or brand building. Uproar routinely lands clients in national media outlets, as well as trade publications for companies in niche industries that are trying to reach new customers.

Uproar has been recognized for its growth, client success and culture, winning an array of awards, including Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures, Hermes Creative Awards, Bulldog Media Relations Awards, Ragan and PR Daily’s Ace Awards and Best Places to Work awards from Florida Trend and the Orlando Business Journal.

“Public relations is a service we had been wanting to add,” said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst. “Acquiring Uproar instantly gives us an incredibly talented, full-service PR division that we can utilize for both existing and new clients to help them scale and become category leaders.”

“Uproar’s exceptional team, proven track record, and shared commitment to client success make them the perfect fit for Moburst. Together, we will create groundbreaking campaigns that deliver outstanding results for our clients,” said Lior Eldan, co-founder and COO of Moburst.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Uproar PR,” said Mike Harris, chief operating officer of the new PR division Uproar by Moburst. “Joining forces with Moburst allows us to bring even greater value to our clients by incorporating advanced digital marketing and creative capabilities into our services. Our shared vision of innovation and excellence will pave the way for remarkable growth and continued success.”

The integration allows the agencies to offer end-to-end marketing solutions, including marketing strategy services for digital, mobile apps and social media, organic services for sites and apps, earned media using PR and thought leadership, full creative and video production capabilities, media planning and buying, influencer marketing and full-scale development skills all under one roof. Clients of both Moburst and Uproar will benefit from expanded resources and a unified approach to storytelling and performance marketing.

This is Moburst’s third acquisition in the past five years. Acquiring Uproar gives Moburst an office in Orlando, expanding its presence in the U.S. The company has existing offices in New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Tel Aviv and London.

About Moburst

Moburst is a full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies scale and become leaders in their categories. The agency prides itself on tackling tough digital challenges for clients, believing that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data-driven insights drive success at scale. Moburst’s mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences and impact them to take action. Hundreds of companies, from startups to global brands like Google, Discovery, Uber, Samsung, Barnes and Noble, and Reddit, have leveraged the agency’s services to enhance their products and maximize their KPIs.

