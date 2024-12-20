INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Midnight Hub Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of ROOMS non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and Digital Nomads NFTs issued by Midnight Hub.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ROOMS NFTs and Digital Nomads NFTs issued by Midnight Hub securities between January 15, 2023, and March 31, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/midnight.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants’ statements promoting the NFTs were untrue or misleading statements of material fact. The Complaint continues to allege that, in truth, at the time Defendants sold the NFTs, defendants had no plan for developing Midnight Hub’s infrastructure or any of the platform’s decentralized projects, such as the Digital Nomads TV, and that, in fact, Defendants had no plans for the future of Midnight Hub aside from profiting off the hype and excitement around the project.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/midnight, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in ROOMS NFTs and Digital Nomads NFTs issued by Midnight Hub, you have until January 06, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.