Ipsos receives competition clearance to acquire infas

to create a major player in market, opinion and social research in Germany

Paris, Hamburg, 20 December 2024 - Ipsos, one of the world’s leading market research companies, received today merger control clearance from German authorities for the acquisition of infas, following the voluntary public takeover offer process launched in August 2024. The operation is now set to be completed at the beginning of January 2025.



Following completion Ipsos will operate in Germany under the name Ipsos infas. With their respective skills and business areas, the combined teams – representing around 800 employees and 6 locations in Germany - will be able to offer an even broader range of innovative research services.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, declared: “With this strategic move, we continue to reinforce our pivotal position in public sector and government research, with 4 acquisitions in this space since 2023. Ipsos infas will bring our German clients global reach and local expertise across both public and private sectors”.

Dr Christoph Preuß, CEO Ipsos Germany, added: “This transaction reflects Ipsos' commitment to helping its clients understand German society's evolutions. We look forward to welcome the talented teams of infas as our ambition is to become together one of the leading players in market, opinion and social research in the country.”

Menno Smid, CEO of infas-Holding AG, stated: “Through the combination with Ipsos, we are delighted that we will find an environment in which infas’ special expertise for challenging and complex studies in social research and the associated high quality standards are understood and valued – to the benefit of our clients, employees and panelists. Being part of Ipsos and benefiting from the associated synergies will also enable us to further develop our methodological expertise and build on these strengths at an international level.”

Following completion of the takeover in January 2025, Ipsos will hold 96.6 % of the shares in infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft. Ipsos will then fulfil the requirements for a squeeze-out procedure under takeover law, which is anticipated in order to integrate the infas Group into the Ipsos Group.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

