FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

DC Circulator Service to End Dec. 31, Riders Encouraged to Seek Alternate Routes with Metro

(Washington, DC) —The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces the final days of operation for the DC Circulator. After December 31, 2024, the service will officially cease operations. After this date, DC Circulator service will no longer be available, and riders are encouraged to seek alternate routes with WMATA’s Metrobus service.

As part of the transition, DDOT has worked closely with other transit partners, including Metrobus, Metrorail, and Capital Bikeshare, to ensure alternative transportation options are accessible to affected riders. Guides outlining these alternatives can be found on the DDOT website. DDOT extends its gratitude to riders for their support over the past 19 years and appreciates the community’s understanding during this transition.

To ensure community members continue having access to routes, WMATA has implemented Metrobus route adjustments to accommodate former Circulator riders. These changes aim to maintain seamless connections to key destinations and address potential crowding. Temporary Metrobus adjustments will remain in place through July 2025, when the Better Bus Network redesign is launched.

Metrobus Service Adjustments

Effective Date Former Circulator Route New Metrobus Service Adjustments October 2024 Rosslyn-Dupont Additional service on Route 38B between Rosslyn and Farragut Square during peak hours for 15-minute headways. December 2024 Union Station – Congress Heights New Anacostia shuttle to Stanton/Pomeroy Street every 30 minutes. December 2024 Woodley Park – McPherson Additional service on Routes 52/54 along 14th Street NW. December 2024 Georgetown – Union Station Routes 31 and 33 merged into a single route through H and I Streets NW, extended to Union Station. December 2024 L’Enfant – Eastern Market Covered by Routes 74, P6, 90/92, and Metrorail. December 2024 National Mall No interim service: riders encouraged to use existing Metrobus and Metrorail options.

For the most accurate and up-to-date travel planning, riders should use WMATA’s Trip Planner at wmata.com.

DDOT is also working with RATP Dev, WMATA, and other local transit agencies to support all DC Circulator employees during this transition. DDOT will continue to offer resources to ensure that contracted employees have multiple opportunities to find new jobs.

For more information on DC Circulator’s service ending and WMATA’s enhanced routes, visit dccirculator.com or ddot.dc.gov/dccirculator.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.