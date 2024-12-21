Smile4EverMexico Announces New Single-Visit Tooth Restoration Option

TIJUANA, MEXICO, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smile4EverMexico , a clinic specializing in border dentistry, is pleased to announce it has introduced a new service in dental care: complete tooth restoration treatments that can be completed in a single visit. This option has been developed to address the needs of patients seeking efficient, high-quality dental solutions at more accessible costs.Smile4EverMexico has become a trusted destination for dental tourism, offering advanced treatments to patients from the United States and Canada. The All-on-4 procedure , which supports dentures with dental implants, exemplifies the clinic’s approach to affordability and efficiency. According to the company, similar treatments in the United States often cost $55,000 to $65,000 and require multiple visits over an extended period. In contrast, Smile4EverMexico provides the same procedure for $14,000 to $19,000 , completed in just one appointment.This achievement has been made possible through extensive research and the adoption of brand-new protocols. By utilizing advanced digital dentistry and Neo Dent by Straumann implant technology, the clinic has streamlined the restoration process. Patients not only experience reduced costs but also save on travel-related expenses, such as accommodations and transportation. This innovation ensures efficient treatment without compromising quality.“By combining digital dentistry with leading implant technology, we are able to deliver comprehensive full-mouth restorations in a single visit,” says Fernando Zep, spokesperson for Smile4EverMexico. “This advancement significantly reduces both the financial and time burdens typically associated with such procedures, especially for patients traveling internationally.”Founded in 2005, Smile4EverMexico has been at the forefront of dental tourism, catering to the unique needs of international patients. The clinic’s team of professionals and its commitment to advanced technology have established it as a leader in border dentistry. The launch of this single-visit tooth restoration option reflects the clinic’s ongoing dedication to innovation and patient satisfaction.For more information about Smile4EverMexico and the services offered, please visit https://smile4evermexico.com About Smile4EverMexicoSmile4EverMexico is a dental clinic located in Tijuana, Mexico, specializing in cosmetic and rehabilitation dentistry. Catering primarily to patients from the United States and Canada, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including All-on-4 dental implants, veneers, dental implants, and full-mouth restorations. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, Smile4EverMexico is dedicated to delivering high-quality dental care at affordable prices, ensuring patients achieve the smiles they desire.

