AG Rosenblum: Hateful Letter-Writing Campaign Has No Place Anywhere in Oregon

“In Oregon, we stand united in our commitment to create and maintain a place that is open, welcoming, and safe for all individuals, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, immigration status, or any other aspect of their identity.
“Attempts to intimidate our communities and their leaders through racist letter writing campaigns has no place in Oregon, and we will continue to stand together in opposition to those who seek to divide us.
“It is time to rise above these despicable tactics and demonstrate the true spirit of inclusivity and compassion that defines the Oregon way.”
