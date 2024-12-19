Magazine Spotlights Tom Bruce Award Recipient, ACHI Findings on Maternal Health

The winter 2024 issue of The Arkansas Family Physician, the official publication of the Arkansas Academy of Family Physicians, includes articles spotlighting one of the 2024 Dr. Tom Bruce Arkansas Health Impact Award recipients and highlighting ACHI’s analysis of severe maternal morbidity in Arkansas.

The first article profiles Dr. Linda McGhee, a family medicine physician at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Family Medical Center in Fayetteville and an associate professor in the UAMS Department of Family and Preventive Medicine. McGhee received the Tom Bruce award, which recognizes Arkansas who have made outstanding contributions to the health of Arkansans, at the annual Friends of ACHI Appreciation Dinner in October.

McGhee was honored alongside fellow Tom Bruce award recipient Dr. G. Richard Smith, a longtime leader in psychiatry in Arkansas. More information on McGhee, Smith, and recipients of the award from past years is available here.

Another article in the magazine looks at findings from ACHI’s analysis of severe maternal morbidity, which impacted 1,335 Arkansas mothers who gave birth between 2019 and 2021. For more on maternal and infant health in Arkansas, see our topic page.