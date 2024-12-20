City announces winner of the 2024 Snow Plow Naming Contest

The City of Lawrence is excited to announce the winner of our 2024 Snow Plow Naming Contest: Taylor Drift! This creative, punny name captured the hearts of our judging panel and will soon grace one of the hardworking snow plows that keep our streets clear and safe during winter weather.

The Snow Plow Naming Contest was a tremendous success, with more than 650 unique and imaginative name submissions received in just one week. From pun-filled wordplay to heartfelt tributes, the contest highlighted the creativity, humor, and pride of Lawrence residents.

“The overwhelming response to this contest has been amazing,” said Melissa Sieben, Municipal Services and Operations Director. “This event brought our community together during the holiday season and gave everyone a chance to put their personal touch on the services that keep Lawrence running smoothly during winter.”

Meet the Winning Name and Its Creators

The winning name, Taylor Drift, was submitted by several members of our community, including:

Katelynn Cale

Alex Hawman

AJ

Courtney Coffey

Debi Hollaway

Carson Loveless

Jason Keezer

Their clever and timely idea stood out to our judges, who faced the challenging task of narrowing down so many fantastic submissions.

We also want to give a shout out to some of our runner up names, including Scoop Dogg, Beyonce Snowles, Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, Clearopathra, and so many more!

What’s Next for the Winning Name?

As part of the celebration, our City of Lawrence Central Maintenance Garage team will fabricate a custom metal sign with the winning name. The sign will be proudly affixed to the snow plow, and residents will soon see Taylor Drift in action on our streets, spreading cheer and clearing snow!

Looking Ahead

The City is excited to bring back the Snow Plow Naming Contest in future years. It’s a wonderful opportunity to engage with residents, celebrate community pride, and add a touch of personality to the essential work our snow plows do each winter.

We extend a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who participated in this year’s contest. Your creativity and enthusiasm make Lawrence such an incredible place to live.

Stay tuned for more fun, community-focused events, and keep an eye out for Taylor Drift rolling through town this winter!

For more information about the contest or snow-related updates, visit lawrenceks.org/snow.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.